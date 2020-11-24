EPiQ LENDING Announces the Arrival of New President Raffie Kalajian

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPiQ LENDING, a joint venture between CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm, and Realty ONE Group, a dynamic, full-service lifestyle real estate brand, announces the addition of Raffie Kalajian as its new joint venture president. Raffie is dedicated to improving the home buying experience for the client and the Realtor.

Raffie Kalajian has over twenty years of mortgage leadership experience and has worked at regional and national lenders throughout Southern California. Most recently, he served as Area Sales Manager at Partners United Financial, LLC in Pasadena, CA. Raffie joined the EPiQ team because he admired the shared family culture at CMG Financial and Realty ONE Group. He will staff a team that upholds this culture and caters to clients and Realtor partners with the same superior level of service.

"The most important goal for EPiQ is to grow the organization the right way and hire people with shared visions for success. As a company, we are working toward the goal of providing the best possible experience for everyone involved in the mortgage transaction including the loan officer, the Realtor, and especially the client," Raffie Kalajian said in a statement. "We know how stressful buying a home can be. If we do our jobs correctly, our clients will want to brag about how easy their experience was."

With today's sellers receiving multiple concurrent offers in a matter of days, transaction time is critical. CMG Financial delivers a personal lending experience with the support of national operations fulfillment. By issuing preapprovals with full underwriting, home buyers have already started the home financing process before they make an offer on a home.

EPiQ LENDING will bring more sustainable solutions to originators and real estate professionals.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is a full-service residential real estate brokerage that has experienced tremendous growth while being 100% debt-free. Their dynamic lifestyle brand is built on the principle 'agent first, client first.' This focus has ignited change in the industry while their culture has created raving fans. The Realty ONE Group culture thrives on its belief that everyONE and everything matters, with a philosophy that everyONE has a voice – waking up to win and making a difference together as ONE. This philosophy has landed them in Inc.'s 500 for seven consecutive years and fueled their expansion into 65 offices in 15 states with nearly 8,000 agents.

