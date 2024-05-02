Epiq Solutions Announces New Partnership With DeepSig

Matchstiq G-Series and X40 platforms incorporate OmniSIG AI/ML technology to enhance signal intelligence and direction finding

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions has partnered with DeepSig, a pioneer in AI-native wireless communications, to deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML) directly onto Epiq's software defined radios (SDRs). This will make integration easier for Epiq's customers, and represents the next step in Epiq's innovation of signal processing and small form factor SDRs.

According to John Orlando, Epiq Solutions CEO & Co-Founder: "Advancing RF and signal processing capability in small form factors is core to Epiq's strategy. Partnering with DeepSig to accelerate the adoption of AI & ML applications at the RF edge is going to enable the next generation of RF missions."

Tim Newman, DeepSig Vice President, Federal Partnerships, says: "The combination of OmniSIG and Epiq's G-series and X40 SDRs is incredibly powerful. Machine learned signal identification and direction finding can now fit in the palm of your hand and be deployed on commercial timescales and volumes for applications like UAS payloads."

With this partnership, Epiq will sell full licenses of both OmniSIG (for signal detection and classification) and OmniSIG Localization (enabled by direction of arrival estimation), as well as full sets of OmniSIG Studio so customers can build their own models based on captured RF signals of interest. Finally, DeepSig will integrate Skylight natively into OmniSIG, enabling users to detect and identify cellular signals in OmniSIG, then pass the signal to Skylight for full decode and analysis.

Additionally, each Matchstiq G-Series and X40 platform Epiq delivers will now come with a pre-installed demo license of DeepSig's OmniSIG software application, and will be pre-loaded with a detection model to support real-time classification of LTE and Bluetooth signals received.

For the past 14+ years, Epiq has been continuously innovating its small form factor SDRs, making strides in constrained size, weight, and power (SWaP) applications. Epiq has also pushed the limits of 4G and 5G signal processing via solutions like Skylight—a network survey tool that delivers complete insight into the cellular world and can run on an SDR that fits in the palm of your hand. Epiq's most recently announced SDRs, including the Matchstiq G-Series and Matchstiq X40, allow for more advanced software hosting of applications that rely on AI and ML. Now, Epiq's partnership with DeepSig will accelerate the adoption and deployment of AI & ML-based signal processing for signal detection, classification, direction finding, and communications.

About Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions develops cutting-edge software-defined radio products and processing solutions to enable spectrum dominance for maritime, land, air, and space domains. With more than 14 years serving government and commercial enterprise customers and 20K+ devices fielded to date, Epiq Solutions is a trusted partner with a proven heritage of delivering open architecture products in radically small form factors where time-to-market, cost, and performance are critical for mission success. For more information, visit epiqsolutions.com.

About DeepSig

DeepSig is a pioneer in AI native wireless communications. Its transformative technology pushes the boundaries of spectrum sensing, wireless performance and network capabilities. Drawing on a unique blend of expertise in deep learning, digital signal processing and wireless systems expertise, DeepSig's AI/ML powered software enhances security, efficiency and capacity for tactical and commercial wireless communications in licensed or shared radio spectrum, and in existing 5G Open RAN or AI native next generation networks.

