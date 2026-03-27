EPIQ SOLUTIONS RELOCATING MARYLAND MANUFACTURING DIVISION AND 90 EMPLOYEES TO ARCADIA BUSINESS PARK IN FREDERICK

Chicago-based company with three North American division signs 36,120 square foot lease with St. John Properties

FREDERICK, Md., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIQ Solutions, an Illinois-headquartered company operating three separate North America divisions, is relocating its Maryland engineering and manufacturing groups from Carroll County to Frederick County this fall. The company signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 36,120 square feet of space within Arcadia Business Park, and will move approximately 90 employees to 4744 Arcadia Drive, a 60,240 square foot flex/R&D building in Frederick, Maryland. Danny Foit, Director of Leasing for St. John Properties represented the landlord, and Mike Hammond of Tenant Consulting represented the client in this transaction.

4744 Arcadia Drive, Frederick, MD

According to Dave Machuga, Chief Operating Officer of EPIQ Solutions, the company intends to establish its high-performance software defined radio (SDR) manufacturing group from Mt. Airy this fall, a move that will enable the hiring of approximately 10 additional engineering and technician employees. EPIQ Solutions' software defined radios are used for a wide range of government and commercial applications by customers around the world. The company is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and maintains operations in Montreal, Canada.

"The space within 4744 Arcadia Drive is highly-conducive for our manufacturing and engineering operations. Moving to an area with a highly-skilled labor force, where we will be able to recruit experienced technical support staff, was equally as important in our real estate selection," Machuga explained. "We were also attracted to the business community's proximity to major highways providing connections to Washington, D.C. and several international airports, as well as the nearby restaurants and professional services offerings, which benefits our employees. Our new space, which was necessary due to continued growth, provides room for expected expansion."

Arcadia Business Park is a 61-acre business community located at MD Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Arcadia Drive, and includes nearly 520,000 square feet of flex/R&D and high-bay warehouse space. 4744 Arcadia Drive is equipped with 16-foot clear ceiling heights, dock and drive-in loading, and is surrounded by a free surface parking lot.

The business community is located within close proximity to major highways including Interstates 270 and 70, US 15 and MD Route 355 that provide immediate access to points throughout Frederick, the suburbs of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, as well as Northern Virginia. Loudoun County, Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland are located 10 miles away; Howard County is 20 miles from the site; Interstate 495/Capital Beltway is 30 miles away and Washington-Dulles International Airport is positioned less than 40 miles from the business community.

"EPIQ Solutions represents an ideal user for our signature flex/R&D buildings, given their diverse mix of real estate requirements, including office, light manufacturing, warehouse, and logistics," explained Matt Holbrook, Regional Partner for St. John Properties. "We continue to experience strong leasing activity throughout our Frederick portfolio, as our buildings' large bay sizes, high ceiling heights, and flexible floorplates are designed to accommodate the evolving needs of organizations engaged in logistics, manufacturing, and warehouse operations."

Founded in 1971, St. John Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest and most successful privately held commercial real estate firms. The company is distinguished by its commitment to customer service, achievements in green building, and top-rated workplace culture. Throughout St. John Properties' 55-year history, the company has developed more than 25 million square feet of flex/R&D, office, retail, warehouse space and has investments in over 3,000 residential units. The company proudly serves more than 2,700 clients in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, and Wisconsin. For more information about the company, visit www.sjpi.com

SOURCE St. John Properties, Inc.