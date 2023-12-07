Epiq Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered SDR Platforms for Edge Applications

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions, a pioneer in software-defined radio (SDR) technology, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two revolutionary SDR platforms, the Matchstiq™ X40 and Matchstiq™ G Series. These standalone platforms are designed to empower customers in tackling AI and machine learning applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

Matchstiq™ X40: High-Performance, Low SWaP SDR for AI & ML at the RF Edge

Small Size: 8.5" x 4.25" x 1.5"

Low Weight: 2.2lbs (1kg)

RF Coverage: Up to 18GHz

Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 450MHz

Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA

AI & ML at the RF Edge

The Matchstiq™ X40 sets new standards in AI and ML processing capabilities at the RF edge, combining a high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB module with access to up to 18GHz of RF frequencies. With two configurations to choose from, it caters to a wide range of applications, from high-frequency, 1MHz - 18GHz with 450MHz instantaneous bandwidth, to low-frequency variants, 1MHz - 6GHz with 200MHz instantaneous bandwidth.

Matchstiq™ G Series: Flexible, Low SWaP-C SDRs for Advanced Signal Processing

Small Size: 7.6" x 4.4" x 1.0"

Low Weight: 2.0lbs (0.9kg)

RF Coverage: Up to 6GHz

Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 50MHz

Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB and AMD Artix7 FPGA

Ideal for Beamforming or Multi-Band Operations

The Matchstiq™ G20 and G40 are designed to address the most challenging SWaP-C requirements, offering flexibility and AI/ML capabilities to handle complex tasks like beamforming and signal analysis.

Bringing Innovation to Real-World Applications

As AI and ML continue to transform technology, Epiq Solutions is at the forefront, bridging the gap between data processing and real-world applications. These standalone SDR platforms are architected to run AI/ML-enabled applications locally, eliminating the need for extensive server farms. With power-efficient NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules capable of up to 100 trillion operations per second, the possibilities for RF signal processing are limitless.

"We are excited to provide a glimpse into the future of AI and ML applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis," said John Orlando, CEO of Epiq Solutions. "Our Matchstiq™ X40 and G Series platforms empower our customers to harness the power of AI and ML in size-, weight-, and power-constrained environments."

Commercial Availability

The Matchstiq™ X40, G20, and G40 will be commercially available starting in 2024, providing a range of capabilities to meet the unique needs of each application. For more details on these platforms or any other existing SDR products, please contact Epiq Solutions .

Epiq Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge SDR technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of software-defined radios and RF spectrum awareness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anastasia Hamel

+1 847-598-0218 x 279

anastasia.hamel@epiq-solutions.com

SOURCE Epiq Solutions