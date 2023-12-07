Epiq Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered SDR Platforms for Edge Applications

News provided by

Epiq Solutions

07 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions, a pioneer in software-defined radio (SDR) technology, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two revolutionary SDR platforms, the Matchstiq™ X40 and Matchstiq™ G Series. These standalone platforms are designed to empower customers in tackling AI and machine learning applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

 Matchstiq™ X40: High-Performance, Low SWaP SDR for AI & ML at the RF Edge

Small Size: 8.5" x 4.25" x 1.5"
Low Weight: 2.2lbs (1kg)
RF Coverage: Up to 18GHz
Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 450MHz
Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA

AI & ML at the RF Edge

The Matchstiq™ X40 sets new standards in AI and ML processing capabilities at the RF edge, combining a high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB module with access to up to 18GHz of RF frequencies. With two configurations to choose from, it caters to a wide range of applications, from high-frequency, 1MHz - 18GHz with 450MHz instantaneous bandwidth, to low-frequency variants, 1MHz - 6GHz with 200MHz instantaneous bandwidth.

Matchstiq™ G Series: Flexible, Low SWaP-C SDRs for Advanced Signal Processing

Small Size: 7.6" x 4.4" x 1.0"
Low Weight: 2.0lbs (0.9kg)
RF Coverage: Up to 6GHz
Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 50MHz
Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB and AMD Artix7 FPGA

Ideal for Beamforming or Multi-Band Operations

The Matchstiq™ G20 and G40 are designed to address the most challenging SWaP-C requirements, offering flexibility and AI/ML capabilities to handle complex tasks like beamforming and signal analysis.

Bringing Innovation to Real-World Applications

As AI and ML continue to transform technology, Epiq Solutions is at the forefront, bridging the gap between data processing and real-world applications. These standalone SDR platforms are architected to run AI/ML-enabled applications locally, eliminating the need for extensive server farms. With power-efficient NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules capable of up to 100 trillion operations per second, the possibilities for RF signal processing are limitless.

"We are excited to provide a glimpse into the future of AI and ML applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis," said John Orlando, CEO of Epiq Solutions. "Our Matchstiq™ X40 and G Series platforms empower our customers to harness the power of AI and ML in size-, weight-, and power-constrained environments."

Commercial Availability

The Matchstiq™ X40, G20, and G40 will be commercially available starting in 2024, providing a range of capabilities to meet the unique needs of each application. For more details on these platforms or any other existing SDR products, please contact Epiq Solutions.

Epiq Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge SDR technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of software-defined radios and RF spectrum awareness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anastasia Hamel
+1 847-598-0218 x 279
anastasia.hamel@epiq-solutions.com

SOURCE Epiq Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.