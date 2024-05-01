EpiSci Completes Operator Training on Autonomy Products for AFWERX Autonomy Prime

POWAY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2024, EpiSci completed operator training on Starling, a TacticalAI-enabled autonomy product tailored for networked collaborative autonomous platform operation, during multiple test events in partnership with the US Air Force AFWERX Autonomy Prime program. This effort continues EpiSci's participation in a variety of autonomy efforts across the Department of Defense, focused on delivering trusted autonomy for a secure future for US and allied warfighters.

The flight test events demonstrated EpiSci's autonomous search algorithms during live flight on two unique uncrewed platform types. The test results demonstrated Starling's portability to integrate on and enable uncrewed aircraft to operate in contested environments and perform search and automatic target recognition tasks. Multiple operators were trained on the Starling interface and were able to complete all desired mission tasks. The cutting-edge research and development drive the leading edge of collaborative autonomy innovation across the defense industry.

"EpiSci is bringing cutting-edge autonomous solutions into the real world," said Dr. Dan Javorsek, Chief Technology Officer of EpiSci and former F-22/F-35 Test Pilot. "Our teams have integrated and operated TacticalAI-enabled autonomy products on 10 uncrewed airborne and surface platform types in less than 6 months. EpiSci is committed to accelerate the pace at which we can bring relevant operational capabilities to the warfighter across all domains."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About EpiSci

EpiSci is a software company that develops next generation, tactical autonomy solutions for national security problems. EpiSci's autonomy software is technology agnostic, operationally informed, tactically relevant, and has piloted swarms of uncrewed aerial systems and tactical fighter aircraft. Additional applications include crewed-uncrewed teaming for air dominance, cognitive sensors and networks for advanced communications systems, as well as battle management command and control for informed decision-making. EpiSci delivers unmatched speed, cost-efficiency, and scalability as the preferred partner for defense agencies and industry teams seeking mission-critical autonomy solutions. Learn more at EpiSci at EpiSci.com and follow EpiSci on LinkedIn.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

