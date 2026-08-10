Episcopal Relief & Development is Partnering in Response to Wildfires in Eastern Washington

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane to respond to the blazing wildfires that started over the weekend in Spokane, Washington as well as fires in the surrounding area.

Photo credit: Emma Renly

According to latest updates, the Old Trails, Autumn Lane and Fairview fires have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, burned more than 10,000 acres of land and destroyed over 700 structures in Spokane County. Dry, windy conditions have exacerbated the situation. In addition, fires including the Kaiser Canyon and Sinlahekin fires continue to burn across Okanogan County and other areas in the region.

The Diocese, with the support of Episcopal Relief & Development, is responding through seven churches to fires in Spokane and other parts of the Diocese, including tribal communities near Yakima, Washington. As part of the response, churches are providing shelter for those displaced by the fires, and serving as distribution centers for food, fuel and cash assistance in the form of gift cards.

"Our partners at the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane quickly moved into action," said Katie Mears, Senior Technical Specialist, US Disaster & Climate Risk, Episcopal Relief & Development, "ministering to people and families from surrounding communities who've been driven from their homes by the fires and forced to evacuate. Please continue to keep the survivors, those supporting them and those working to contain the fires in your prayers."

We will continue to provide updates as new information emerges. Support our wildfire response work, ensuring our local partners can continue ministering to those in need.

Please pray for the communities affected.

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development