Episcopal Relief & Development Supports Partners Responding to Humanitarian Needs After Earthquakes in Venezuela

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development continues to work closely with the Episcopal Diocese of Venezuela, the Anglican Alliance and the ACT Alliance in response to the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the northwestern and central parts of the country on June 24.

According to recent government reporting, 5,398 people have died, 16,740 were injured and many more have been displaced.

Emergency response in Venezuela has shifted from search and rescue to additional and ongoing life-saving efforts. (Photo credit: Carl Campbell, unsplash)

Last week, the emergency response in Venezuela shifted from search and rescue to additional and ongoing life-saving efforts. With support from the Anglican Alliance, Episcopal Relief & Development's long-term partner, the Diocese of Venezuela is providing emotional and spiritual care, connecting people with resources when possible such as food and prayer while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery. In addition, Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with the ecumenical ACT Alliance to distribute hot meals, food kits, sanitation and hygiene services, and provide mental health support and cash assistance in La Guaira, Caracas, Miranda and surrounding affected areas.

"The recovery process will be long. Everyone is processing the pain of losing friends and loved ones and watching their world literally crumble," said Abagail Nelson, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Episcopal Relief & Development. "Pastoral care is critical in helping survivors process and cope with this terrible disaster. The importance of supporting people's spiritual and emotional well-being over the long term can't be overstated."

Throughout the emergency response phase, and as the Diocese and ecumenical partners continue to transition to long-term recovery, Episcopal Relief & Development will continue supporting the ongoing work in Venezuela and provide updates as new information emerges. Gifts to our International Disaster Response Fund will allow us to send urgently needed critical relief and long-term recovery support.

Please pray for the communities affected.

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development