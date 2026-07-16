Episcopal Relief & Development Receives Verizon Grant via National VOAD to Invest in Maui's Resilient Recovery

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development has received a Verizon Community Disaster Resilience Grant through National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to strengthen our long-term recovery program, in partnership with Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i, by supporting families in rebuilding safer, more fire-resilient homes.

Brandy Cajudoy, construction manager for Ho‘ola ia Mauiakama, second from right, takes photos with volunteers from Mennonite Disaster Services at one of the project sites in Lāhainā, Hawai’i. Photo credit: Mengshin Lin

After the devastating 2023 fires in Lāhainā and Kula displaced thousands and claimed over 100 lives, our local partners have focused on meeting immediate needs and supporting long-term recovery. Families are receiving temporary housing, social services and direct cash assistance to overcome barriers like under-insurance, contractor challenges and high construction costs.

With the Verizon Community Disaster Resilience Grant, we will incorporate fire-resistant materials and upgrades into five planned home rebuild projects of the Ho'ōla iā Mauiakama Long-Term Recovery Group Construction Committee to reduce risk and give families peace of mind in the face of future disasters. Upgrades will be made in coordination with each family, the Construction Committee and case managers and will include one or a combination of the following: metal roofing, ember-resistant vents, non-combustible siding, metal gutters and gutter guards, defensible landscaping, or other protective measure.

"Mahalo to Verizon and National VOAD for their contribution to our long-term recovery efforts, mitigation and community resilience projects," said Kalani Holokai on behalf of Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i. "We are humbled and excited to have received this grant."

"We are grateful to Verizon and National VOAD for investing in our disaster resilience innovation efforts to support island communities on Maui," shared Race Hodges, a Senior Program Officer for Episcopal Relief & Development. "With these investments, families will have safer housing in the event of another fire, which creates a sense of stability and hope."

Learn more about our US Disaster Response Program

About Episcopal Relief & Development

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development