Episcopal Relief & Development is Providing Flood Relief in Globe, Arizona

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development has partnered with the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona to provide financial assistance to residents following deadly flooding in Globe, Arizona at the end of September.

Flash floods caused by heavy rains killed at least four people. Approximately 1,000 propane tanks were swept away from a distribution facility, creating hazardous conditions for the community. Officials have designated the downtown area unsafe, and many businesses are out of operation until further notice. The state of Arizona, relief agencies and volunteers have been present, working to provide needed support.

"The devastation and loss of life is substantial. The flood came through downtown on a busy Friday night while the restaurants were full," said the Rt. Rev. Jennifer Reddall, Bishop of the Diocese of Arizona.

In partnership with the Diocese of Arizona, Episcopal Relief & Development is providing financial assistance to individuals temporarily unemployed due to business closures and working-class families affected by the flooding. St. John's Episcopal Church in Globe, Arizona is serving as a central hub, a place for residents to come for social, emotional, and spiritual care and for assistance in finding additional aid for their recovery.

"We are saddened whenever any lives are lost, and we know that healing and recovery after this disaster will take time," said Race Hodges, Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "We are proud to partner with the Diocese of Arizona and build upon the trust they've established with their community as we help families develop a sense of agency in their own recovery."

Please pray for the communities affected by the Arizona flash flooding event. Donations to the US Disaster Fund will help our local partners respond to the needs caused by this disaster.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

Media Contact:

Matt Hobson

[email protected]

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development