Preventing the Spread of Ebola in Displaced Communities Across the Democratic Republic of the Congo

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is partnering with the Anglican Church of the Congo (Provincial Eglise Anglicane du Congo) to support government efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) including Boga, Aru, Beni, Butembo, Kisangani and Goma.

According to reports by DRC and Uganda Ministries of Health, a deadly strain of Ebola is rapidly spreading and has already killed approximately 223 people in the Ituri and North Kivu regions.

Espérance, a displaced person who sells beans at the Kandoyi market, located within the province of Ituri in Democratic Republic of the Congo. In the province of Ituri, Episcopal Relief & Development supports long-term projects to reduce the spread of diseases, foster economic empowerment and reduce violence against women and girls. Photo credit: VESPRO Studio

The Church is training local faith leaders, community chiefs and other volunteers to safely work in areas at-risk for the transmission of Ebola. Once trained, leaders are working through health centers, local markets and schools to distribute hygiene kits and protective equipment, to share accurate information about the risks and transmission of the disease, and to promote safe burial practices.

"We are sad to see another Ebola outbreak in DRC because for the past 20 years the Anglican Church of the Congo has been working to prevent the spread of diseases," said the Most Rev. Georges Titre Ande, Archbishop of Congo and Bishop of Aru. "We have contained Ebola once before and we know that with these rapid community-led campaigns, we will do it again."

Community awareness campaigns will include neighborhood canvassing and handing out informative materials like posters and pamphlets that are translated into local languages. Radio stations will broadcast public health announcements and special radio programs will allow the community to call in and ask questions about the disease.

"The Church is doing important messaging work to provide a trusted voice to break through all of the noise and dispel myths and correct misinformation," said Nagulan Nesiah, Senior Program Officer at Episcopal Relief & Development. "Local leaders understand the local cultures and languages, and so they are best equipped to raise awareness about this rapidly spreading deadly disease."

Episcopal Relief & Development's long-term disaster response in the impacted areas includes supporting economic advancement and developing health infrastructure to detect illness earlier and prevent the spread of diseases within internally displaced communities. Despite the Ebola outbreak, the Anglican Church of the Congo will continue its programs to support displaced people with financial training, agricultural tools and supplies, and water, hygiene and sanitation projects.

Learn more about our long-term work to support displaced families in Democratic Republic of the Congo

About Episcopal Relief & Development

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development