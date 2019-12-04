Episerver Hires SAP Veteran Alex Atzberger as CEO

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver™, the customer-centric digital experience company, has named Alex Atzberger as its CEO. Atzberger joins Episerver after spending nearly 15 years with SAP™ – one of the top 20 most valuable brands in the world – most recently as president of SAP Customer Experience.

Episerver sought a leader who could drive accelerated market awareness and deliver on its vision of creating a world where digital experiences mirror the empathy and convenience of face-to-face interactions. Atzberger brings to Episerver extensive enterprise software experience in delivering customer value, enhancing a brand's recognition and accelerating global cloud growth.

"Episerver and Insight Partners interviewed many highly qualified candidates in search of the perfect blend of experience and ethos to fill the role," said Adam Berger, executive chairman of Episerver and managing director of Insight Partners. "Alex is that person. In fact, when we dreamed up the perfect candidate, it was him. Alex is entirely additive to this all-star Episerver team who welcomes his leadership to hit our customer-centricity strategy out of the park for the betterment of our customers, their respective customers and our partners."

Atzberger joins the company just after Episerver delivered a record-setting Black Friday for its customers. Fashion company NA-KD, for example, saw a 177% increase in sales on Black Friday from the previous year, including 1.6 orders per second on Episerver Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™. One week prior, Episerver also announced its acquisition of Idio, the London-based content analytics and personalization provider that will further advance Episerver's leadership position in personalization in content and commerce.

Celebrating its 25th year in business and as a five-time Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management and a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce 2019, Atzberger will lead Episerver into its 26th year with a renewed focus on customer centricity. Episerver brings to market Episerver Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform fueled by best-in-class CMS, commerce, personalization and analytics – all aimed at helping Episerver customers close the gap between the experiences they're delivering today and the ones their customers expect today and tomorrow.

"Episerver is one of the greatest untold stories," said Atzberger. "The combination of a market-leading product with very successful customers, in one of the most dynamic enterprise cloud markets, presents an incredible opportunity. Now it is about acceleration. We need to accelerate value for customers, our partner ecosystem and awareness in the market. This is an incredible opportunity for everyone at Episerver, and I am honored and humbled to be part of this journey."

"We are thrilled to have Alex join Episerver to lead the team just as many of the growth initiatives we planned when we acquired control last year are coming to fruition, including upgrading the company's infrastructure for scalability, increasing our marketing investment, particularly in North America, and the recently completed acquisition of Idio to accelerate our roadmap," said Deven Parekh, Insight Partners managing director who led the investment last year.

Episerver's executive team will report up to Atzberger who will report to Executive Chairman Adam Berger and to the Episerver Board of Directors.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management, robust commerce, and intuitive data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver's 900+ partners and 700+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 customers enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.episerver.com

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners

