Episerver Launches App Marketplace: Bringing Digital Experience Technologies to a Single, Shoppable Source

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRCE @ RetailX -- The marketing technology landscape is ever-growing, ballooning to an all-time high of 7,040 solutions according to Scott Brinker's 2019 version of his popular supergraphic approximating industry size year over year. Knowing its customers use and want to use unique combinations of these systems and others to power their digital commerce, marketing and operations, Episerver is committed to hyper-extensibility through today's launch of Episerver App Marketplace™, a place for customers to browse and buy applications from dozens of verified technology providers spanning multiple use cases.

Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, tests each app for operation, security and user interface compatibility with Episerver products and versions, providing confidence to business buyers looking to extend Episerver functionality or improve operability among sought-after solutions.

"In the digital economy, organizations must take advantage of a wide range of applications and services to successfully engage with and delight their customers," said Jordan Jewell, research manager for digital commerce and enterprise applications at IDC. "Application marketplaces, such as the one Episerver has launched, provide value for all parties involved by acting as an infrastructure to connect Episerver's partners and customers, while also ensuring a higher standard for those apps.

"As the enterprise applications market moves further toward cloud and SaaS, IDC believes customers will see more benefits from app marketplaces with more streamlined contracts, payments and deployment."

Episerver App Marketplace now offers more than 40 apps ranging from analytics and asset management use cases to tax compliance and translation functionality.

"Apps are not a new concept to the tech community, but we're bringing a fresh viewpoint to increase value to customers and partners," said Ed Kennedy, senior director of commerce strategy at Episerver. "Since there are no commissions and revenue-sharing with partners, we simplify the process for all of those involved to make the experience as seamless as today's business buyer expects."

At IRCE, Episerver (Booth 1352) will be available to discuss application availability with retailers as will some early app partners including Annex Cloud (Booth 1212), Avalara (Booth 1319), Branding Brands, Bynder and Luminos Labs (Booth 1355).

Potential partners can visit Episerver's website for a full list of requirements and steps to publish an app on the Episerver App Marketplace. Current partners can visit Episerver Partner Portal to get started.

About Episerver

Celebrating its 25th year, Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Vietnam.

