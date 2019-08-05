Episerver Named a Leader for the Fifth Consecutive Year in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, today announced it has been positioned within the Leaders quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management. Episerver has been recognized as a Leader for five years in a row, and this year improved its position on the ability to execute and completeness of vision axes compared to the previous year. A complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management report is available from Episerver.

Episerver believes this placement is further validation of how its product portfolio cohesively works together to help business users deliver the most intelligent and individualized content to their customers. Earlier this month, Episerver was also recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines as a Challenger and one of four vendors to appear in both that evaluation and the Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management. Further, Episerver scored 4.2 out of 5.0 in personalization criterion in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for WCM and a 3.7 in cloud criterion.

"Our obsession with staying one step ahead of our customers' needs is paying off and is a tribute to our agility as a company," said Justin Anovick, head of worldwide product at Episerver. "Marketers and CMS users are in the driver's seat of their brand, so they don't want shelf-ware or empty promises and our teams embrace that as a personal mission. Our customers require elasticity, scale and usability to make a project an immediate success, while proving value as they launch the next project."

Case in point, as the first new high street bank to open in the UK in more than 150 years, industry challenger Metro Bank™ needed to ensure its digital experiences could keep up with its rapid growth and modern style. Using Episerver, they launched a complex, large-scale project in just five months with immediate benefits from stronger content management capabilities, resulting in more time to create valuable experiences for customers. Detecting user location to deliver personalized content allows Metro Bank to engage meaningfully with online visitors – all while following strict security and compliance standards and having the site load in less than two seconds for 90 percent of visitors.

"I've worked in the WCM world since there was a WCM world, and I believe Episerver leads by a wide margin when talking value," said Nate Barad, director of product marketing at Episerver. "Moving up and over in a Gartner Magic Quadrant is what every vendor wants, but in my opinion, Episerver has always been the one to beat from a time to value and usability standpoint."

