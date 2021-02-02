Episerver (Optimizely) Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely™ (formerly Episerver), the leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, today announced it is positioned in the Leaders quadrant of the January 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.1 This announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent move to rebrand as Optimizely, timed with the launch of Optimization-as-a-Service, and its latest Headless CMS release.

The report evaluated 16 vendors, and Episerver (Optimizely) remained a Leader once again based on its ability to execute the DXP market through its Completeness of Vision. Recent acquisitions include Idio (November 2019) for advanced personalization – which is now part of Optimizely Intelligence Cloud – Insite Software (December 2019) for B2B Commerce – which is now part of Optimizely Commerce Cloud – as well as Optimizely (October 2020) for experience optimization which became the company's new name and brand image this year.

Optimizely's content management, digital commerce, personalization, and analytics capabilities allow the delivery and optimization of digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys for 9,000 business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) organizations. Brands like eBay, KLM, Toyota and Santander, choose Optimizely's DXP, enabling them to provide the best digital experiences for customers, with the flexibility needed to map capabilities to desired business outcomes.

"Being named a Leader by Gartner for a second consecutive year is an honor and we believe it validates our purpose to empower people to unlock digital potential," Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Companies need to move from guesswork to a data-driven approach to achieve high ROI for their digital investment and content creation. At Optimizely, we remain focused on delivering the most modern Digital Experience Platform so marketers, developers, content editors and product teams can deliver outsized outcomes for their business."

Download the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms to learn more about Optimizely's Leader position.

[1] Gartner, "Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms," Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, Mike Lowndes, 27 January 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely (Episerver), we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

