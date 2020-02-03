Episerver Recognized as a Leader for First Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver™, the customer-centric digital experience company, is recognized as a Leader in the just-published Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms™. This recognition marks Episerver's first-time placement in the Leaders quadrant of this independent analyst report. The news comes on the heels of three major Q4 2019 announcements with the acquisition of personalization and analytics company Idio™, the hiring of CEO Alex Atzberger and the acquisition of B2B commerce company Insite™ – all capped by the best sales quarter on company record.

The evaluation process preceded Episerver's most recent acquisitions, which are further augmenting the already-extensive capabilities of Episerver Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ while amplifying Episerver's voice-of-customer programs and accelerating Episerver's market awareness. Prior to the acquisitions, Episerver was also named a Leader for the fifth time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management (July 2019), a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (August 2019) and a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines (July 2019).

According to Episerver, these independent and objective recognitions validate the company's significant investments in, and laser focus on, the four pillars of delivering customer-centric digital experiences: content, commerce, personalization and analytics.

"To us, being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DXP affirms our ability to deliver seamless experiences across content and commerce and is a strong testament to the great results our customers are seeing every day," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Episerver. "Experiences in today's digital world can no longer compete on looks alone but need substance. Brands need to personalize and make every digital touchpoint relevant to an individual customer. Relevance at scale requires a firm grasp of the customer's intent, and the ability to act upon this insight via automated recommendations."

"It is great to see Episerver in a Leader position ahead of our acquisition of Idio and Insite Software, which are significantly enhancing our AI-driven content automation and B2B commerce capabilities. We are ready to go fast and far with our DXP. As we grow, we will remain big enough to serve and small enough to care as we help growing companies improve their top line by delivering relevant digital experiences."

Episerver continues to make strategic investments in product, marketing and customer programs to lead the digital experience space with its big bets in the four pillars of customer-centric digital experience paying off. More importantly, Episerver empowers customers to deliver individual experiences at scale.

With its vision of becoming the top home furnishings brand in the U.S., Living Spaces turned to Episerver and partner Luminos Labs for a complete digital transformation.

"Episerver being named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms is no surprise to me," said Matt Wozniak, head of client success at Luminos Labs. "Our customers trust Episerver for everything from needing to prove ROI right out the gate, to scale quickly, to be equipped for massive increases in traffic, to update content quickly and, above all, to provide their customers with a digital experience that makes sense for them. Living Spaces, for example, saw significant increases in conversion and overall online revenue after moving to Episerver and has been recognized as one of the top e-commerce furniture retailers in the U.S."



Download Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms to learn more about Episerver's Leader position.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Irina Guseva, Gene Phifer, Mike Lowndes, 29 January 2020. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Horizontal Portals.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver's 900+ partners and 825+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 8,000 customers enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.episerver.com

Contacts:

Amberly Dressler

Manager, Brand Communications

+1 714 851 5794

amberly.dressler@episerver.com

Rachel Teitt Gill

Director, Brand Communications

+1 740-815-1588

rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Lucas Strombeck

Sr. Public Relations Manager, Walker Sands

+1 312-561-2485

lucas.strombeck@walkersands.com

SOURCE Episerver

Related Links

http://www.episerver.com

