Episerver Recognized in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the Third Consecutive Year

"We believe our recognition in this year's Magic Quadrant is a direct reflection of our focus on 'experience-driven commerce,' and the commitment that has gone into extending the overall capabilities of our platform," said James Norwood, Executive Vice President, Strategy and CMO at Episerver. "Our goal is to provide today's busy marketers and merchandizers with a super productive platform with everything in one place – that delivers rapid time to value – so they can bring rich buying and customer experiences to life fast."



The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ combines digital content, commerce and marketing with powerful artificial intelligence on a unified platform to provide personalized journeys at scale and with faster time to value – backed by the power of the Microsoft Azure™ PaaS.

Over the last year, Episerver rounded out its personalization suite, which draws on cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) to support unprecedented product, content and search personalization, and introduced its analytics suite, which includes a customer data platform (CDP) and customer journey insights. Episerver also launched a new Headless API layer to make it easier to engage customers through conversational commerce in response to the growing number of available devices in the Internet of Things (IoT). These investments have paid off in terms of accelerated demand for its experience-driven commerce solutions and broader industry attention, with Episerver now influencing more than $18 Billion in digital gross merchandise volume (GMV).

To read the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce (Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, et al., 5 June 2018) research report, download a complimentary copy from Episerver.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.*

Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Founded in 1994, Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

