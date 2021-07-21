Episode 2 of "The So-Called President" YouTube Series Available Now

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The country may be six months into the new presidential administration, but the impact of the last administration promises to be felt for some time. As we take time to reflect, the 3D animated YouTube series, The So-Called President, is just want we needed to answer the question on the minds of citizens and pundits alike – "how did we get to this place?"

The So-Called President Episode Two: Lighting the Fuse

In the second episode entitled "Lighting the Fuse," the creator continues to pull straight from the headlines of the first year of the Trump administration. The episode introduces some of the many key characters that made up the ever-changing group of White House insiders including Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. The episode explores once familiar themes including questionable cabinet appointments, an unorthodox approach to foreign policy, and a growing penchant for 'alternative facts.'

"During the past presidency I found myself closely following the news and chronicling the events as a way to connect the dots from one event to the next," said creator Anthony Robustelli. "As events continued to unfold, I thought it would be helpful for others to have access to the information and the chronology of what I believe to be one of the most pivotal events of our time. Because I'm a musician and a bit of a compulsive personality as well, I thought why not set the whole thing to music and teach myself 3D animation in the process?"

Complete with a full supporting cast that includes not only the White House inner circle, but champions of the people – from Bernie to Warren to Harris, The So-Called President entertains as it educates and examines the issues that continue to divide the country. Based on the stage play of the same name, which launched last year as part of The New Work Series, The So-Called President is poised to do for modern-day American politics what Hamilton did for the birth of the nation.

