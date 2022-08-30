Episource Clarity Platform Is Here to Advance Possibility for Healthcare Data

With the relaunch of the Episource Clarity Platform, which solves for every stage of the risk adjustment lifecycle, Episource is helping close data gaps in healthcare by offering expert guidance and an advanced platform.

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Episource is excited to announce the rebrand of its company identity, as well as the reintroduction of its end-to-end risk adjustment platform.

In reimagining its brand, Episource spent time with customers to better understand how it could make their experience even better. To help clients easily see the full breadth of Episource's capabilities and the ways each solution connects to the broader picture of closing gaps in healthcare, the company has reorganized its risk adjustment platform under a new name: Episource Clarity Platform.

"Episource is excited to have the opportunity to share our client success stories, as well as introduce the innovative Episource Clarity Platform, the end-to-end platform for risk adjustment and quality initiatives," co-CEO Sishir Reddy stated. "The Episource Clarity Platform delivers tangible outcomes for the nation's leading health plans and risk-bearing providers by supporting all aspects of risk adjustment across the enterprise, including analytics, program management, gap closure, reporting, and CMS submissions, all while delivering superior client services, flexibility, and the ability to deliver at scale."

Episource has its origin in retrospective risk adjustment solutions and has grown to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that serves the complete risk adjustment continuum. The Episource Clarity Platform allows greater visibility of the comprehensive value Episource brings to healthcare organizations.

Episource puts an emphasis on listening to clients' needs to deeply understand their organizations and their unique challenges. With a clear understanding of the pain points, it works to implement curated, easy-to-use tools that will help close gaps in clients' risk adjustment programs. Episource constantly strives to advance possibilities. Its experts continue to stay atop industry trends, ensuring the creation of the most advanced, cutting-edge technological solutions in the market.

"At Episource, we focus on building innovative, technology-powered solutions that simplify how healthcare organizations unlock patient data and drive better care. Our technology-driven approach, coupled with our robust global infrastructure, allows us to maintain a leading position that has built lasting client relationships since our founding," co-CEO Harshith Ramesh said.

About Episource:

Episource is a leading provider of risk adjustment services, software, and solutions for health plans and medical groups. As an integrated platform, Episource empowers commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans with end-to-end risk adjustment solutions, including risk adjustment analytics, retrospective chart reviews, in-home assessments, encounter submissions, and quality reporting.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Contact: Mason Aid, Influence & Co.

Phone: (573) 999-0794 Ext. 725

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Episource