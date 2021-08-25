Epitaxy Deposition Market | Expected growth by USD 3.68 at CAGR of 10.51% | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth & Forecast 2025

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Mixed impact on the epitaxy deposition market. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The epitaxy deposition market share growth by the memory manufacturers segment is leading the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The epitaxy deposition market has the potential to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

AIXTRON AG, Applied Materials Inc., ASM International NV, Canon Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., Hitachi Ltd., SemiTEq JSC, Tetreon Technologies Ltd., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are a few of the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The increased investments in fabs is notably driving the epitaxy deposition market growth, although factors such as the impact of an ongoing trade war in the semiconductor industry may impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

84% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Epitaxy deposition improves the performance of devices and the rising adoption of semiconductor integrated circuits in automobiles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, cyclical nature of the semi-conductor industry and the easy availability of substitutes are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this epitaxy deposition market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Epitaxy Deposition Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Epitaxy Deposition Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Memory Manufacturers



Foundries



IDMs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Epitaxy Deposition Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The epitaxy deposition market report covers the following areas:

Epitaxy Deposition Market Size

Epitaxy Deposition Market Trends

Epitaxy Deposition Market Industry Analysis

The presence of a large number of end-users, including consumer electronics, automotive, data centers, and capital equipment manufacturers will facilitate the epitaxy deposition market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Epitaxy Deposition Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist epitaxy deposition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the epitaxy deposition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the epitaxy deposition market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of epitaxy deposition market vendors

