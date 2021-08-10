Epitome Risk Announces Lisa Wilson as its CEO

As the Chief Executive Officer for Epitome Risk, Lisa is responsible for the organizational strategy.

cPass™, the new test protocol offered by Epitome Risk is helping people understand how well their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is working. Unlike other tests the Center For Disease Control (CDC) warns against, cPass™ developed by Genscript and sold by Epitome Risk, zeros in on the exact subsect of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells. cPass™ has been awarded the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization .

"Lisa has a solid track record in building high-growth companies, by hiring energetic and creative teams, assessing sales organizations' abilities to meet high-demand growth targets, and leading the charge in new product development, product launches, and strategic business acquisitions," said Mike Millet, the company's co-founder. "She's made it her mission to consistently meet or exceed performance expectations, not only for herself but the teams she leads."

Lisa builds and develops top-performing teams, identifies and executes new market opportunities, all while developing strong professional relationships.

She's an advocate in the relentless pursuit of new and better ways of working, empowering her organization and teams to embrace digital transformation.

"I believe that an informed patient is a healthy patient," Wilson said . "My goal is to deliver access to information so patients can advocate for their own care."

Epitome Risk is a veteran-friendly company and prides itself on its veteran hiring initiatives. Epitome Risk's Veterans Recruiting Program is involved with all aspects of veteran employees such as recruiting, onboarding, and mentoring transitioning service members.

Wilson also helps raise awareness for veteran's issues and honors military service members throughout the year through activities, events, and outreach.

"While the men and women of our armed forces are better trained, better educated, and better prepared for transition than ever before, they still face unique challenges in accessing health care, attaining education, and establishing careers," Wilson said.

Wilson is a mother, daughter, and the proud wife of a US Veteran.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

