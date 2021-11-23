Epitome Risk Names Steven J. Brown as Executive Vice President of Business Growth and Sales

"As Epitome Risk continues to grow, identifying and attracting the right leaders becomes even more important," said Mike Millett, President and Chief Risk Officer for Epitome Risk. "Steve is an 'A-player. His demonstrated sales and marketing leadership and results are impressive. Steve has a global mindset and a track record of winning and building teams"

Prior to his role at Epitome Risk, Brown worked for BAE System where he secured $70M+ in new business and was entrusted to lead growth initiatives of a $1B precision guided munitions portfolio leading to increased profitability through effective proposal preparation and execution.

Brown is a proud Veteran from the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. ARMY, Ft. Benning, GA . During his five rotations to Afghanistan, Mr.Brown served his country in a number of roles including: K9 Team Leader, Gun Team Leader and Liaison Officer to name a few. In these roles Mr. Brown successfully executed 300+ Special Operations missions.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk has a diverse group of offerings that include FouthWall private lab and All Health Portal. Epitome Risk is proud to hire Veterans.

