Epitome Risk Offers Neutralizing Antibody Test Developed for At-Home Use

The analysis was done by researchers from University of New South Wales' Kirby Institute, the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the University of Sydney and published in Nature Medicine . Epitome Risk did not participate in the study but has the only neutralizing antibody test approved for at-home use. Patients can order EpitomeRisk's test online and have the test kit delivered to their home or office. After mailing their sample using a prepaid envelope, patients get their lab results back in 24-48 hours.

Dr Deborah Cromer from the Kirby Institute said, "Our work is the strongest evidence to date to show that specific antibody levels translate to high levels of protection from disease."

"Knowledge is power when it comes to your body's response to the COVID vaccine," said Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson. "Neutralizing antibody levels are highly predictive of immune protection. If you know your cholesterol numbers, your blood pressure and your weight - you should know how your body responded to the COVID vaccine or previous infection."

In the new analysis, researchers identified an 'immune correlate' of vaccine protection. The team demonstrated that measuring neutralizing antibody levels in response to a vaccine could be used as a proxy for immune protection from COVID-19.

cPass™ Test Available Without A Prescription

cPass™, the new test protocol offered by Epitome Risk is helping people understand how well their SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is working by measuring their neutralizing antibodies. Unlike other tests the Center For Disease Control (CDC) warns against, cPass™,developed by Genscript and sold by Epitome Risk, zeros in on the exact subsect of antibodies that block the virus from attacking your cells. cPass™ has been awarded the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor a vaccine response offering for their clients. CEO Lisa Wilson said Epitome Risk wanted to make this test readily available for people at home.

Epitome Risk is proud that the Company is woman-owned, and staffed with over 50% Veterans. Epitome Risk is a veteran-friendly company and prides itself on its veteran hiring initiatives. Epitome Risk's Veterans Recruiting Program is involved with all aspects of veteran employees such as recruiting, onboarding, and mentoring transitioning service members.

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW:

Lisa Wilson , Epitome Risk co-Founder

Media Contact

[email protected] | cell:667-206-0208

SOURCE Epitome Risk

Related Links

https://www.epitomerisk.com/

