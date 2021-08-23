Epitome Risk Solutions Provides The Only Neutralizing Antibody Test Available Online

The Only Neutralizing Antibody Test Available Online; Now There's A Way To Measure If Your Vaccine Is Still Working

The test kit is ordered online and delivered directly to customers' homes. The package contains an easy to use finger stick and swab along with a prepaid envelope to send your results back to the lab. In 24-48 hours you will know your antibody level which will tell you if your vaccine is still effective.

Since the pandemic's early days, Epitome Risk experts have had their eye on neutralizing antibodies, which can attach to the outside of viruses and block them from entering cells. Neutralizing antibodies can recognize the coronavirus and fight off the coronavirus infections. Levels of these neutralizing antibodies appear after vaccination and correspond with COVID protection.

By now it's obvious that neutralizing antibody numbers correspond with protection—the more neutralizing antibodies someone has, the more likely it is that they're safe from disease.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke recently at a White House briefing about the need for COVID-19 booster shots, present in his slide show of charts and data points was a little-noticed scientific paper that offers evidence for a reliable way to predict how much protection a COVID-19 vaccine offers. Fauci explained, the paper showed that higher levels of these neutralizing antibodies are associated with higher levels of vaccine efficacy.

About Epitome Risk

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor a vaccine response offering for their clients. CEO Lisa Wilson said Epitome Risk wanted to make this test readily available for people at home.

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVIEW:

Lisa Wilson, Epitome Risk co-Founder

Media Contact | [email protected] | cell:667-206-0208

SOURCE Epitome Risk