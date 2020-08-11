Epitomee Medical Ltd. and Nestlé Health Science Announced Partnership for Development and Commercialization of the Epitomee Weight Loss Capsule

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epitomee Medical, a privately held biomedical company based in Israel and Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutritional science, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership for the commercialization of Epitomee's weight loss product. The Epitomee Capsule is an innovative and patented product with demonstrated efficacy and safety in various preclinical and clinical studies, resulting in significant weight reduction and other beneficial health impacts. It is considered a medical device and will be sold under medical prescription (Rx) in the US and Europe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Epitomee grants Nestlé Health Science exclusive and global commercial rights to use the weight loss product. Nestlé Health Science will use its global marketing and sales channels to launch the product and bring it to the global market.

Hans-Juergen Woerle, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer of Nestlé Health Science, said, "The research and development that Epitomee is doing is very promising. We look forward to working together to realize the commercialization of the product, an innovative approach to reducing weight and managing other associated metabolic health co-morbidities."

Epitomee CEO Dan Hashimshony, PhD commented, "This transformational deal is another recognition of the good science, hard work, commitment, and vision of our team. Nestlé Health Science is an ideal strategic partner for Epitomee. This partnership around the Epitomee Capsule will enable the worldwide scale-up this product deserves. Our strategic intent to develop more science-based nutritional health solutions and focus on fighting metabolic disorders."

Shimon Eckhouse PhD chairman of the board and co-founder of Epitomee said "The Epitomee capsule and its associated technology platform is offering, for the first time, a safe and effective solution for almost 1 billion people around the world suffering from over-weight and its comorbidities. We are proud to team up with Nestlé Health Sciences to bring our proprietary technology to the large number of people around the globe suffering from metabolic syndrome."

Epitomee Medical Ltd. is a privately held Bio-medical company based in Israel that has developed a proprietary, ingestible device in the form of an easy to administrate capsule that induces a feeling of satiety and reduces caloric intake to address metabolic disorders. The Epitomee gastric retention platform synergistically balances ingestible devices and the body's natural mechanism to tackle some of today's most prevalent chronic diseases at their. Epitomee's first product is drug-free, self-administered shape-shifting Capsule which aims to prevent diabetes, address obesity-related comorbidities, and establish a healthier lifestyle. The company was co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD.

Nestlé Health Science, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At Nestlé Health Science, we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients, and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, as well as consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health, from prevention, to maintenance, and all the way to treatment. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé Health Science employs over 5,000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow.

