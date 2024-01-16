EpiVario Announces Acquisition of Acetyl CoA Synthetase 2 (ACSS2) Inhibitor Portfolio from Metabomed LTD

Potent, selective ACSS2 inhibitory compounds with potential in CNS diseases

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVario Inc., a biotech company pioneering neuroepigenetics to treat addiction disorders, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Metabomed LTD ("Metabomed") to acquire Metabomed's small molecule acetyl co-A synthetase-2 inhibitor ("ACSS2i") portfolio. The acquired assets and associated intellectual property encompass novel, potent and selective 'next generation' ACSS2i, as well as other ACSS2i compounds that had previously been developed by Metabomed for treatment of advanced cancers, including the clinical candidate known as MTB9655. The transaction provides EpiVario with novel, potent and selective small molecule ACSS2i compounds that may have potential for treatment of addiction disorders, in which ACSS2 is believed to play an important role.

"The acquisition of Metabomed's ACSS2i portfolio provides EpiVario with a proprietary, next generation portfolio of novel, potent and selective small molecule ACSS2 inhibitors," said Thomas Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of EpiVario. "We are enthusiastic to have executed this deal with Metabomed, which provides EpiVario an advanced foundation to build onto Metabomed's expertise around ACSS2, providing the potential to rapidly identify an ACSS2i lead compound. The deal provides EpiVario a rich array of novel, patent-protected compounds that may accelerate EpiVario's development program directed to addiction disorders, including opioid, cocaine and alcohol addiction, and also PTSD."

ABOUT EPIVARIO INC.

EpiVario is pioneering novel epigenetic therapeutics for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Spun out of the Epigenetics Institute of The University of Pennsylvania, the company is developing pharmacotherapeutics that target a newly discovered epigenetic process in long term memory formation. By targeting this activity to modulate stress and drug-related memories, EpiVario is establishing a novel, differentiated, and promising approach to address substance use disorders and PTSD.

