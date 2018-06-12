EpiVax Oncology Completes a $1.2M Bridge Financing

EpiVax Oncology, Inc. (EO) is developing precision cancer immunotherapies based on Neo-Epitopes selected using Ancer™, its proprietary and validated, in silico, predictive algorithm. Using genetic Next Generation Sequencing of the tumors and the normal cells of each patient, followed by mutanome analysis, EO's personalized therapeutic vaccines are customized and specifically designed for each individual patient. EO's Ancer™ Neo-Epitope selection platform is unique, as it is 100% in silico and integrates predictive algorithms that prioritize both Class I and Class II, CD4 and CD8 T cell Neo-Epitopes; selects out Treg- like epitopes that can potentially lead to immune suppression and immune-related adverse events; and is integrated in an end-to-end, GMP-ready, commercial-grade platform; thus, leading to potentially more potent and safer therapeutic cancer vaccines.

"We are very excited to close our first external financing round with such knowledgeable, distinguished biotech and high-tech investors," said EpiVax Oncology CEO and Co-Founder, Gad Berdugo, MSc Eng., MBA. "Securing this funding is an important milestone because it ensures our continued advancement, and preparation for our Phase 1b clinical trial in bladder cancer and serves as a bridge to our planned Series A financing. We are laser focused on our lead development program and anticipate an IND submission at the end of 2018."

Anne De Groot, MD, Scientific Founder of EpiVax Oncology, added "I am incredibly excited to leverage our computational immunology platform to support EpiVax Oncology's work to design and deliver personalized therapeutic solutions for cancer patients."

The Managing Partners of NextWaveBio, Manon Cox PhD, formerly CEO of Protein Sciences and Dan Adams JD, formerly Chairman of Protein Sciences and first CEO & Co-Founder of Biogen, will be joining EpiVax Oncology as Board Advisors. Manon Cox added, "We are delighted to be joining EpiVax Oncology as advisors as they work to make personalized cancer treatment available at an affordable cost."

EpiVax Oncology, Inc. is preparing to enter into a Phase 1b clinical trial in bladder cancer using formulated synthetic long peptides based on Ancer™ derived Neo-Epitopes.

About EpiVax Oncology and Ancer™

EpiVax Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company focusing on developing precision cancer immunotherapies based in Providence, RI and New York City. Incorporated in 2017, EO is a spin-out of EpiVax Inc, and is leveraging EpiVax's 20-year history of world class excellence in computational-immunology, genomics and vaccine design to advance its personalized cancer vaccine development program. The company uses its Ancer™ proprietary Neo-Epitope predictive algorithm, including tools such as EpiMatrix™ and JanusMatrix, which were exclusively licensed to EpiVax Oncology Inc. by EpiVax Inc. Please visit our website https://epivaxoncology.com

