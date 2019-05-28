EpiVax, Turning 21, Celebrates Birthday by "Improving Human Health Everywhere"

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. is celebrating the company's 21st birthday in Providence by renewing its commitment to improving human health everywhere and highlighting the work of two not-for-profit organizations that have been partners with EpiVax for nearly all of those 21 years.

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic (CEHC) is located near EpiVax's headquarters in the Valley neighborhood of Providence. CEHC provides walk-in primary care to more than 2,000 uninsured immigrants and refugees in Rhode Island. CEHC's walk in clinic, called CHEER, has been estimated to save more than $500,000 per year in Emergency Room costs for uninsured individuals. EpiVax supports CEHC by providing quarterly support to bilingual, bicultural physicians-in-training who serve as Associate Medical Directors at the clinic.

GAIA Vaccine Foundation (GAIA VF) has also been supported by EpiVax since its inception with in-kind contributions such as free office space, and direct involvement by EpiVax's CEO. Dedicated to improving access to vaccines, GAIA VF has initiated innovative projects, such as the Grand Challenges-funded 2015 "Story Telling Cloth" project, a campaign that raises awareness about human papilloma virus and cervical cancer vaccines.

In addition to direct support for these two outstanding not-for profits, EpiVax also promotes corporate responsibility by engaging employees in selecting new giving opportunities. VaxGivesBack is the EpiVax employee-led corporate responsibility committee. The committee organizes volunteer opportunities and giving campaigns that support local organizations. Together, EpiVax and VaxGivesBack have pledged to contribute $50,000 annually to not-for-profits in the lower income neighborhoods of Olneyville and Valley, where the company is headquartered.

EpiVax is a 21-year old privately-held biotechnology company located in Providence, RI, with a broad portfolio of projects including vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. Scientists at EpiVax, led by co-founders Annie De Groot, MD and Bill Martin, lead the field in immunogenicity risk assessment for vaccines and biologics The ISPRI and iVAX toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines are used by a global roster of companies. Visit www.epivax.com for more information.

