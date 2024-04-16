EpiWatch Names Teresa Prego as CEO

Healthcare technology industry veteran to lead company's commercialization

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiWatch Inc., an AI-enabled medical technology spin-out from Johns Hopkins focused on seizure detection and alerting for people with epilepsy (PWE), announced today that it has named industry veteran Teresa Prego as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Prego brings a successful track record of commercialization, market entry and operations in multiple early-stage companies. She has served in several leadership positions with global companies, including Boston Scientific, Bayer and Zimmer Biomet. She brings a wealth of experience in healthcare devices and disruptive care solutions. Her work includes both traditional medical device and direct-to-consumer healthcare products and services.

She succeeds founding CEO Dean Papadopoulos, who will remain actively involved with EpiWatch as Chief Strategist and a member of the Board of Directors.

"Dean has done a tremendous job of leading the organization through a successful clinical trial and is a key ongoing strategic asset to the organization. As we approach commercialization, it creates an excellent opportunity to grow and transition the organization. We are thrilled to have not only Teresa's passion, skill, and industry expertise but know that given her background, she will be an effective driver of the market entry of the EpiWatch portfolio of technologies," said Executive Chairman Michael Singer.

Ms. Prego's background includes substantial experience with startup and early-stage companies in the neurology and women's health market segments, as well as multiple successful exits, including MedTech Surgical's acquisition by Zimmer Biomet for the ROSA® robot. "I am excited to join EpiWatch as we focus on commercialization, and the opportunity it creates to drive improved safety and access to care for people with epilepsy," said Ms. Prego.

Among the approximately 3.5 million Americans with epilepsy, approximately 40% have seizures that are uncontrolled on current medical therapy. In addition to loss of driving privileges, social isolation, family stress, and underemployment, uncontrolled seizures can result in injuries and even death, known as Sudden Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

About EpiWatch

EpiWatch is developing an easy-to-deploy and patient-friendly chronic-care software platform for epilepsy based on AI and machine learning technologies. Beginning with seizure detection and alerting for tonic-clonic seizures, EpiWatch will grow to deliver a full suite of direct-to-patient care services, including seizure forecasting, screening for SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy) risk, telehealth services, and care pathway optimization. Using commercially available smartwatches and mobile platforms, EpiWatch will keep people with epilepsy safe while enabling them, their caregivers, and their physicians to better manage their care to reduce the significant burden of the condition.

SOURCE EpiWatch