EPL Insurance Is Now Available Through ProWriters Digital IQ Platform

MALVERN, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProWriters is thrilled to announce the addition of Employment Practices Liability (EPL) Insurance to its Digital IQ Platform, offering comprehensive cyber, technology, and management liability insurance solutions.

With employment-related claims on the rise and workplace regulations constantly changing, EPL is more crucial than ever for businesses of all sizes. Now that EPL Insurance is available through Digital IQ, Brokers can effortlessly access and secure this vital coverage for businesses through a modern, user-friendly digital interface.

ProWriters is proud to partner with industry-leading EPL Insurance carriers such as Arch, Axis, Berkley Management Protection, Coalition, Counterpart, E-Risk, and Great American. These partnerships ensure our Brokers receive the best possible coverage options for their clients.

"Our mission at ProWriters is to make our retail brokers' lives easier. We do this by providing seamless technology solutions combined with product expertise and a relentless focus on service. Ultimately this provides better outcomes for our retailers, their clients, and our carrier partners," said Brian Thornton, President of ProWriters.

Digital IQ simplifies the insurance procurement process, allowing retail brokers to obtain quotes quickly, compare coverage options, and purchase tailored policies.

Key benefits include:

Comprehensive Coverage: Protection against a wide range of employment-related claims, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation.





Ease of Access: Simplified quote and purchase process through Digital IQ, allowing Brokers to secure coverage quickly and efficiently for their clients.





Simplified quote and purchase process through Digital IQ, allowing Brokers to secure coverage quickly and efficiently for their clients. Expert Broker Support: Most specialty insurance platforms and portals leave brokers on their own. With ProWriters, every submission has an expert behind it, providing personalized service and support.

"At ProWriters, we know platforms and portals can't do everything. Specialty insurance is complex and requires real expertise to ensure retail brokers get the service they need and the most comprehensive coverage for their clients," said Chris Reno, Head of Product at ProWriters.

Brokers can visit the ProWriters website to learn more about EPL Insurance or secure a policy through the Digital IQ Platform . They can also contact ProWriters directly.

About ProWriters:

ProWriters has emerged as a leader in digital distribution and specialty insurance products. ProWriters caters to the diverse needs of retail brokers across all Professional Liability, Management Liability, and Cyber Insurance products. Prioritizing seamless brokerage solutions and constant improvement, ProWriters has solidified its reputation as a leader in digital distribution and cyber insurance.

CONTACT: Kristen Taylor, Marketing Manager, [email protected] , 484-321-2335

