ePlane Names Gideon Shmuel as Its New CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlane, the AI-driven online marketplace for the $80bn-a-year aircraft parts market, today announced the appointment of Gideon Shmuel as the company's new CEO. Gideon is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience building tech companies through his expertise in investor relations, sales, and marketing. Gideon succeeds Avi Gelman, who is one of the founders of the company. Avi will remain on ePlane's board of directors and continue to help guide the company.

The hire comes as ePlane looks towards further growth and deepening their strategic relationships within the industry.

Despite the enormous size of the aerospace parts (MRO) market, the purchasing and selling of aircraft parts rely on long-established methods without a single source. This prevents the ecosystem from effectively transacting and communicating increasing costs and inventory levels while reducing efficiency.

ePlane is modernizing and streamlining the process of buying, selling and exchanging airplane parts. Over 2,000 airlines, OEMs, distributors, MROs and brokers already use ePlane's online platform, and the company is on track for more than 200 new registrants this month. With analysts predicting that 38,000 new aircraft will be produced over the next 20 years, the demand for parts and repairs is expected to double.

"I am excited to step in as 'captain'," said Gideon Shmuel. "I believe ePlane will become the go-to transaction arena for airlines, operators, OEMs, MROs, and distributors. The benefits it offers to the aerospace industry will establish ePlane as a game-changer that is reshaping the aerospace aftermarket."

About ePlane:

ePlane is a free online marketplace dedicated to the aerospace industry, helping companies worldwide to source & trade aircraft parts on an innovative e-commerce platform.

Through advanced machine-learning technology and automation features, ePlane offers a nose-to-tail solution for buyers & sellers alike: a massive selection of parts and repair services for all platforms, reliable real-time inventories uploaded by vetted sellers from across the world, personalized statistics, business insight, and ePlane Autopilot – the revolutionary AI feature that fully automates the RFQ process.

For more information about ePlane:

Please visit www.eplane.com or contact hello@eplane.com.

Tel: +1-844-375-2631

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1-347-753-8256

SOURCE ePlane Ltd

Related Links

http://www.eplane.com

