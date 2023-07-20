ePLDT Dominates PH Market with 12th VITRO Data Center

News provided by

ePLDT

20 Jul, 2023, 22:17 ET

Demand and anticipation from hyperscalers, CDNs, banks, BPOs, carriers, and national government fuel ePLDT's expansion

MANILA, Philippines, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, the Philippines fully integrated telecommunications and digital services provider, is set to further boost its 65% data center market capacity share by building its 12th data center facility. The announcement came during the W. Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023, where ePLDT President & CEO Victor S. Genuino shared the company's vision.

The decision to build the 12th data center, according to Genuino, is anchored on customers' needs and aspirations to deliver digital innovation and promote inclusive economic growth. This also aligns with ePLDT's vision to enhance Philippines' regional competitiveness and attract investments post-pandemic.

"We want to be able to help the Philippines be the next hyperscaler hub of Asia while continuing to support the digital transformation journey of different sectors locally. That's why we've been investing heavily in our ecosystem to ensure that our data centers will be a crucial enabler of the country's digital economy," added Genuino.

The 12th data center will have a power capacity of no less than 100 MW, further fortifying PLDT Group's data center market leadership in the Philippines while leveraging on the massive infrastructure investment of the country's largest telecommunication group.  

In a separate press briefing, Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT & Smart, Inc. President and CEO and ePLDT Chairman, explained that the expansion plans are strongly motivated by the growing demand from enterprise customers and hyperscalers, driving the Group's vision for data center expansion.

Genuino also shared updates on ePLDT's 11th data center, VITRO Sta. Rosa, which has already garnered significant interest from industry leaders, including hyperscalers, CDNs, banks, BPOs, carriers, and even the national government.

VITRO Sta. Rosa will be the largest and most advanced data center in the country, boasting a 50 MW power capacity. Designed to be Rated-3 Certified and Rated-4 Ready, it is fit to host the most critical and power-intensive IT infrastructure of hyperscalers and enterprises. 

With VITRO Sta. Rosa on the rise and a 12th data center facility underway, ePLDT's power capacity will increase to around 200 MW once both sites are activated.

About ePLDT  

ePLDT is the industry-leading digital transformation partner of enterprises in the Philippines. Leveraging on the expertise and world-class telecommunication infrastructure of the PLDT Group, ePLDT aims to deliver customized ICT services through its suite of Multi-Cloud and Data Centers, which will enable enterprises to achieve their digital transformation vision.  

For more information about ePLDT, visit epldt.com.  

SOURCE ePLDT

Also from this source

ePLDT Dominates PH Market with 12th VITRO Data Center

ePLDT expands Telco Ecosystem in VITRO Sta. Rosa Data Center with Radius Telecoms, Inc. partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.