ePlus Launches Private AI Infrastructure Managed Service

Offering combines ePlus' deep AI infrastructure and lifecycle services expertise, Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL® and systems from Lenovo and NVIDIA

HERNDON, VA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has launched Private AI Infrastructure Managed Service, a pre-validated, and production-ready AI foundation that takes enterprises from initial assessment through global-scale deployment.

This end-to-end ePlus solution, built on Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL® and Lenovo's Hybrid AI Advantage platforms, helps organizations build private AI infrastructure with high-performance NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters in secure colocation facilities—so users have access to the resources needed to develop and scale AI workloads. Designed, implemented, and managed by ePlus, Private AI Infrastructure-as-a Service provides complete design and deployment by certified engineers, 24×7 monitoring and support, lifecycle management, patching, optimization, space, power and connectivity. With full customer ownership of AI infrastructure assets, organizations gain greater control, improved security posture, and the ability to realize long-term value from their AI infrastructure investments.

ePlus collaborates with NVIDIA at the highest level by integrating both NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization and DGX-Ready Managed Services Provider status. This enables ePlus to deliver a full stack solution that leverages NVIDIA platforms such as NVIDIA DGX BasePOD and SuperPOD and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to accelerate AI development and deployment.

"As customers move toward agentic AI and generative AI solutions, they need access to high-performance, scalable GPU infrastructure without the cost, complexity, and ongoing effort of building and managing it themselves," said Justin Mescher, vice president, AI, Cloud and Data and Data Center Solutions at ePlus. "This Service checks all the boxes of convenience, providing users with a predictable cost model, faster time to value, high performance, reliable support, and constant monitoring and optimization at scale."

"The complexity and expense of piecing together the appropriate parts of an infrastructure that can support a successful AI deployment, and then grow at scale, is significant," said Rick Moore, head of platform innovation, Digital Realty. "This offering leverages our PlatformDIGITAL® foundation to enable a faster, tailor-made AI experience that helps provide organizations with a packaged, validated, cost-efficient and easily scalable solution."

"Lenovo's AI-optimized platforms are redefining how organizations deploy and scale AI," said Flynn Maloy, chief marketing officer, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "By combining Lenovo's purpose-built infrastructure with Digital Realty's global high-density data centers and ePlus' expertise, this offering will make AI more accessible while accelerating its value across industries."

For more information about this offering please visit: Home - ePlus Private AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service or read the blog at: https://www.digitalrealty.com/resources/blog/private-ai-infrastructure-lenovo-eplus.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,150 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.