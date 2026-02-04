/C O R R E C T I O N -- EPLUS INC./

In the news release, ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2026, issued 04-Feb-2026 by EPLUS INC. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Audio Webcast link has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2026

Double Digit Growth Year Over Year Across Key Metrics

Including Net Sales, Gross Profit and Earnings Per Share

~ Raises Fiscal 2026 Guidance

and Announces Common Stock Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share ~

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Consolidated net sales increased 24.6% to $614.8 million; services revenues decreased 0.7% to $112.8 million.

Gross billings increased 15.6% to $982.1 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 26.8% to $158.7 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 25.8%, compared to 25.4% for last fiscal year's third quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 129.3% to $33.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 97.4% to $53.4 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share- diluted increased 130.9% to $1.27. Non-GAAP: net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 104.2% to $1.45.

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026

Consolidated net sales increased 22.2% to $1,860.9 million; services revenues increased 19.4% to $352.9 million.

Gross billings increased 18.7% to $2,957.5 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 23.7% to $469.0 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 24.9% for last fiscal year's first nine months.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 68.5% to $98.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 55.0% to $158.8 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 70.8% to $3.74. Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted increased 59.0% to $4.23.

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2025, or the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"We continued to experience strong momentum in our third fiscal quarter as we achieved robust growth, with net sales increasing 24.6% and net earnings from continuing operations more than doubling year over year," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "The scalability of our operating platform has provided operating leverage which is reflected in our growth in gross profit, operating income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share."

"Our solid revenue growth reflects, in part, demand for AI that is fueling spend across all of our solution sets including cloud, compute, storage and networking. We continued to see strong revenue growth from our largest enterprise customers, who are modernizing their infrastructure to support their AI initiatives. We also saw strong demand from our mid-market customer base where we have continued to evolve and expand our product and services solutions to meet our customers' needs in today's market," Mr. Marron concluded.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

On June 30, 2025, we completed the sale of our domestic financing business. Consequently, alongside the results of our continuing operations, we are retrospectively presenting the results of our domestic financing business as discontinued operations, for all prior periods.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales increased 24.6% to $614.8 million, from $493.2 million due to higher product sales, offset by lower service revenue. Gross billings increased 15.6% to $982.1 million from $849.5 million.

Product segment sales increased 32.2% to $501.8 million from $379.5 million due to increases in revenue from networking, cloud, security, and collaboration products. Product segment margin was 23.8%, up from 22.1% last year due to a shift in product mix offset by a decrease in the proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.

Professional services segment revenues decreased 7.8% year over year to $64.1 million from $69.5 million, primarily due to project delays by certain retail and consumer customers, offset by increases in consulting revenue. Gross margin decreased to 39.2% from 40.1% during the same period last year due to a shift in the mix of services provided.

Managed services segment revenue increased 10.5% to $48.8 million primarily due to additional revenue from cloud services. Gross profit from our managed services segment increased 7.5% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a decline in gross margin to 29.0% from 29.8% in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated gross profit increased 26.8% to $158.7 million, from $125.1 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.8%, compared with 25.4% in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated operating expenses were $115.2 million, up 6.1% from $108.6 million last year, primarily due to an increase in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in gross profit.

Consolidated operating income increased 163.9% to $43.5 million. Other income was $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million last year. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 128.9% to $45.6 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 26.7%, which was lower than the prior year quarter of 26.9%.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 129.3% to $33.4 million from $14.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 97.4% to $53.4 million from $27.0 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $1.27, compared with $0.55 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP net earnings per common share from continuing operations was $1.45, compared with $0.71 in the prior year quarter.

Net earnings from discontinued operations, for the three months ending December 31, 2025, was $1.7 million primarily due to the settlement of a legal matter, as compared to $9.6 million for the same three-month period in the prior year. Net earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $0.06, compared with $0.36 in the prior year quarter.

First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales increased 22.2% to $1,860.9 million, from $1,522.2 million due to higher product sales and higher services revenue. Gross billings increased 18.7% to $2,957.5 million from $2,491.5 million.

Product segment sales increased 22.9% to $1,507.7 million from $1,226.4 million due to increases in revenue from cloud, networking, and security products, offset by a decline in collaboration products. Product segment margin was 22.9%, up from 22.2% last year due to a shift in product mix.

Professional services segment revenues increased 25.8% year over year to $212.1 million from $168.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, on August 19, 2024. Professional services gross margin declined to 38.9% from 40.8% during the same period last year due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, which has services margins that are generally lower than our legacy professional services.

Managed services segment revenue increased 11.0% to $140.8 million, primarily due to additional sales of enhanced maintenance support and cloud services. Gross profit from the managed services segment increased 8.6% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a decline in gross margin to 29.6% from 30.2% in the prior year nine-month period.

Consolidated gross profit increased 23.7% to $469.0 million, from $379.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.2%, compared with last year's 24.9%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $340.5 million, up 11.9% from $304.3 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in our gross profit, as well as additional salaries and benefits and general and administrative costs.

Consolidated operating income increased 71.5% to $128.5 million. Other income was $7.9 million compared to $5.5 million last year, due to increased interest income. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 69.7% to $136.4 million.

Our effective tax rate for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, was 27.6%, higher than the same nine-month period in the prior year of 27.2%.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 68.5% to $98.7 million from $58.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 55.0% to $158.8 million from $102.4 million in the prior year nine-month period. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $3.74, compared with $2.19 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $4.23, compared with $2.66 in the prior year.

Net earnings from discontinued operations, for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, were $8.9 million, a decrease of $15.3 million, as compared to $24.2 million for the same nine-month period in the prior year. The decrease was due to the sale of our domestic financing business on June 30, 2025. Net earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $0.34, compared with $0.91 in the prior year nine-month period.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $326.3 million, down from $389.4 million as of March 31, 2025. Inventory increased 100.1% to $241.0 million as of December 31, 2025 compared with $120.4 million as of March 31, 2025 due to an increase in projects in process. Accounts receivable—trade, net increased 35.0% to $698.0 million as of December 31, 2025 from $516.9 million as of March 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $1,063.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with $977.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total shares outstanding were 26.4 million and 26.5 million on December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

Based on our strong performance year to date and the momentum we see ahead, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2026 guidance for net sales, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA. Net sales is now expected to increase 20% to 22% year-over-year, an increase from the prior guidance of mid-teens. This increase is against Fiscal Year 2025's $2.01B from continuing operations. Gross profit is expected to grow at a rate of 19% to 21% now, as compared to the prior guidance of mid-teens from fiscal year 2025's $515.5 million from continuing operations. We now expect Adjusted EBITDA to increase 41% to 43% over our Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $141M from continuing operations. This is an increase from our prior guidance that was twice the pace of net sales when net sales was expected to be in the mid-teens.

This guidance does not factor in recessionary conditions or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2026 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"As a result of our strong third quarter and nine-month results, we are raising our fiscal year 2026 guidance.

"Our teams remain committed to executing on our long-term strategy centered on expanding services and value-added solutions, delivering consistent growth, maintaining strong financial discipline and returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. We will continue to take a disciplined approach to capital deployment, prioritizing investments in our core business, strengthening our capabilities, and focusing on areas where we can achieve sustainable competitive advantages, all while preserving a healthy balance sheet. We are executing from a position of strength, delivering solid near-term performance while investing strategically for the future. All of this positions us well to deliver sustainable growth over the long term and lasting value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Marron.

ePlus Announces Quarterly Dividend

ePlus announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share which will be paid on March 18, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2026.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year:

ePlus appointed Mike Portegello to its Board of Directors

ePlus Technology subsidiary Bailiwick was selected for the prestigious National Retail Federation Innovators Showcase for digital lock technology

ePlus Vice President, Dori White, was named Solution Provider Marketing Executive of the Year in CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























December 31, 2025



March 31, 2025 ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,291

$ $389,375 Accounts receivable—trade, net

697,989



516,925 Accounts receivable—other, net

43,521



19,382 Inventories

240,979



120,440 Deferred costs

76,533



66,769 Other current assets

68,902



28,500 Current assets of discontinued operations

-



222,399 Total current assets

1,454,215



1,363,790











Deferred tax asset

9,048



3,658 Property, equipment and other assets—net

99,381



98,657 Goodwill

202,927



202,858 Other intangible assets—net

66,113



82,007 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-



133,835 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,831,684

$ $1,884,805











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















LIABILITIES





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 291,378

$ $324,580 Accounts payable—floor plan

133,150



89,527 Salaries and commissions payable

53,405



42,219 Deferred revenue

168,282



152,631 Other current liabilities

35,875



22,463 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-



166,463 Total current liabilities

682,090



797,883











Deferred tax liability—long-term

-



1,454 Deferred revenue—long-term

74,721



81,759 Other liabilities

11,575



13,540 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-



12,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES

768,386



907,182











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,391 outstanding at

December 31, 2025 and 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025

278



276 Additional paid-in capital

207,285



193,698 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,376 shares at December 31, 2025 and 1,056 shares at March 31, 2025

(95,063)



(70,748) Retained earnings

945,305



850,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment

5,493



3,441 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,063,298



977,623 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,831,684

$ $1,884,805

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales





















Product $ 501,931

$ 379,574

$ 1,508,002

$ 1,226,742 Services

112,843



113,647



352,913



295,503 Total

614,774



493,221



1,860,915



1,522,245 Cost of sales





















Product

382,549



295,497



1,163,092



954,700 Services

73,571



72,646



228,829



188,291 Total

456,120



368,143



1,391,921



1,142,991























Gross profit

158,654



125,078



468,994



379,254























Selling, general, and administrative

108,695



100,932



320,121



286,069 Depreciation and amortization

6,493



7,676



20,372



18,260 Operating expenses

115,188



108,608



340,493



304,329























Operating income

43,466



16,470



128,501



74,925























Other income, net

2,123



3,447



7,898



5,474























Earnings from continuing operations before tax

45,589



19,917



136,399



80,399























Provision for income taxes

12,189



5,351



37,711



21,841























Net earnings from continuing operations

33,400



14,566



98,688



58,558























Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 4)

1,652



9,567



8,916



24,224























Net earnings $ 35,052

$ 24,133

$ 107,604

$ 82,782























Earnings per common share—basic





















Continuing operations $ 1.28

$ 0.55

$ 3.76

$ 2.20 Discontinued operations

0.06



0.36



0.34



0.92 Earnings per common share—basic $ 1.34

$ 0.91

$ 4.10

$ 3.12























Earnings per common share—diluted





















Continuing operations $ 1.27

$ 0.55

$ 3.74

$ 2.19 Discontinued operations

0.06



0.36



0.34



0.91 Earnings per common share—diluted $ 1.33

$ 0.91

$ 4.08

$ 3.10























Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

26,174



26,495



26,269



26,568 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,288



26,620



26,388



26,727

Segment results

Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net sales





























Product segment $ 501,827

$ 379,472

32.2 %

$ 1,507,736

$ $1,226,397

22.9 % Professional services segment

64,065



69,497

(7.8 %)



212,138



168,676

25.8 % Managed services segment

48,778



44,150

10.5 %



140,775



126,827

11.0 % Other

104



102

2.0 %



266



345

(22.9 %) Total $ 614,774

$ 493,221

24.6 %

$ 1,860,915

$ 1,522,245

22.2 %































Gross profit





























Product segment $ 119,321

$ 84,046

42.0 %

$ 344,816

$ 271,910

26.8 % Professional services segment

25,121



27,841

(9.8 %)



82,446



68,879

19.7 % Managed services segment

14,151



13,160

7.5 %



41,638



38,333

8.6 % Other

61



31

96.8 %



94



132

(28.8 %) Total $ 158,654

$ 125,078

26.8 %

$ 468,994

$ 379,254

23.7 %































Gross Billings by Type





























Networking $ 300,075

$ 214,762

39.7 %

$ 883,996

$ 716,087

23.4 % Cloud

257,848



207,762

24.1 %



772,693



644,888

19.8 % Security

221,971



190,808

16.3 %



667,174



506,256

31.8 % Collaboration

22,606



22,381

1.0 %



86,669



102,074

(15.1 %) Other

72,358



76,513

(5.4 %)



200,721



193,650

3.7 % Product segment

874,858



712,226

22.8 %



2,611,253



2,162,955

20.7 % Services

107,223



137,320

(21.9 %)



346,248



328,527

5.4 % Total $ 982,081

$ 849,546

15.6 %

$ 2,957,501

$ 2,491,482

18.7 %































Net Sales by Type





























Product segment





























Networking $ 230,886

$ 181,367

27.3 %

$ 707,244

$ 602,883

17.3 % Cloud

175,352



116,864

50.0 %



510,618



375,431

36.0 % Security

61,055



53,919

13.2 %



188,051



143,133

31.4 % Collaboration

13,418



8,391

59.9 %



41,733



47,278

(11.7 %) Other

21,116



18,931

11.5 %



60,090



57,672

4.2 % Total products segment

501,827



379,472

32.2 %



1,507,736



1,226,397

22.9 % Professional services segment

64,065



69,497

(7.8 %)



212,138



168,676

25.8 % Managed services segment

48,778



44,150

10.5 %



140,775



126,827

11.0 % Other

104



102

2.0 %



266



345

(22.9 %) Total net sales $ 614,774

$ 493,221

24.6 %

$ 1,860,915

$ 1,522,245

22.2 %































Net Sales by Customer End Market





























Telecom, media & entertainment $ 176,405

$ 126,201

39.8 %

$ 538,156

$ 352,624

52.6 % Technology

89,368



71,293

25.4 %



241,664



235,387

2.7 % Healthcare

81,460



58,670

38.8 %



238,036



212,185

12.2 % Financial services

66,104



46,217

43.0 %



176,683



130,701

35.2 % SLED

59,946



71,412

(16.1 %)



237,754



261,195

(9.0 %) Retail

34,394



33,785

1.8 %



106,427



67,754

57.1 % All other

107,097



85,643

25.1 %



322,195



262,399

22.8 % Total net sales $ 614,774

$ 493,221

24.6 %

$ 1,860,915

$ 1,522,245

22.2 %

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and (iii) Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition related and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense).

Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share – diluted are based on net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share-based compensation, and acquisition related amortization and integration expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that these financial measures provide management and investors with a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The amounts in the tables below are results from our continuing operations (in thousands):

(i) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 33,400

$ 14,566

$ 98,688

$ 58,558 Provision for income taxes

12,189



5,351



37,711



21,841 Share-based compensation

3,424



2,863



9,922



8,184 Acquisition related expenses

-



29



-



1,072 Depreciation and amortization [1]

6,493



7,676



20,372



18,260 Other (income) expense, net [2]

(2,123)



(3,447)



(7,898)



(5,474) Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,383

$ 27,038

$ 158,795

$ 102,441

(ii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax $ 45,589

$ 19,917

$ 136,399

$ 80,399 Share-based compensation

3,424



2,863



9,922



8,184 Acquisition related expenses

-



29



-



1,072 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

5,006



5,983



15,867



14,180 Other (income) expense, net [2]

(2,123)



(3,447)



(7,898)



(5,474) Non-GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax

51,896



25,345



154,290



98,361























GAAP: Provision for income taxes

12,189



5,351



37,711



21,841 Share-based compensation

916



772



2,728



2,266 Acquisition related expenses

-



7



-



300 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

1,338



1,495



4,363



3,788 Other (income) expense, net [2]

(568)



(930)



(2,243)



(1,498) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

12



21



101



513 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

13,887



6,716



42,660



27,210























Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 38,009

$ 18,629

$ 111,630

$ 71,151

(iii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ 1.27

$ 0.55

$ 3.74

$ 2.19























Share-based compensation

0.10



0.08



0.27



0.22 Acquisition related expenses

-



-



-



0.03 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.14



0.17



0.43



0.39 Other (income) expense, net [2]

(0.06)



(0.09)



(0.21)



(0.15) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

-



-



-



(0.02) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

0.18



0.16



0.49



0.47























Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ 1.45

$ 0.71

$ 4.23

$ 2.66



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

