EPM Announces Eddy Perez as 2021 CBOG National Chair of NAHREP

ATLANTA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) continues its stride with the announcement of CEO Eddy Perez, CMB, as 2021 Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG) Chairman of The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP).

EPM is continuing to go to the next level in everything we do, including outreach to the community. On his acceptance of the chair, Eddy says, "I've always had the mentality that failure is not an option. It is all in how you respond to opportunity. Good is not great, and great is not good enough if it can be elite. We are going to keep improving. We are continuing to invest in people, and we will go to the next level together. This is America!"

Perez is Co-Founder and CEO of EPM and is a seasoned professional with experience holding multiple executive-level positions. As CEO, his responsibilities include overseeing sales, growing diversity initiative, retail and wholesale channels, strategy, technology, and professional and business development. He currently sits on NAHREP's Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG), MBA's IMB Executive Council co-chair. He just completed a two-year term as MORPAC chairman, where he raised a record $2.6 million during the fundraising cycle. Eddy's commitment to diversity and inclusion led EPM to receive MBA's Diversity and Inclusion Award in 2019.

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, and a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

