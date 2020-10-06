EPM Announces The Addition Of Operations Leader, Leora Ruzin.

"I am beyond excited to be joining a company that is on the forefront of bringing mortgage brokers the best this industry has to offer," said Ruzin. "What attracted me to EPM is their culture, their push to be builders and architects and their drive to improve employee engagement."

Leora Ruzin, CMB is the SVP of Wholesale Operations at EPM, in addition to being the Managing Editor of Mortgage Women Magazine. A 14-year veteran in the mortgage industry, Leora is incredibly passionate about spreading awareness on helping everyone achieve the American dream of homeownership. She is a fierce advocate for housing finance reform and common-sense credit policy. Leora is the winner of numerous prestigious industry awards, including Housing Wire's 2020 "Women of Influence" and National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 2020 "Women of Inspiration".

"The hiring of Leora brings to EPM the type of leadership and expertise that will help build our Wholesale channel into one of the best in our industry. We are excited to welcome her to the EPM family", said Eddy Perez, President & CEO of EPM.

Beginnings

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, EPM has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. EPM's new mission, which was launched in the beginning of 2020 states: "We are a resource, and voice, for financial empowerment." With that said the vision of the organization is clear. EPM strives "to continue to offer top financial service, communication and assistance to the communities we serve."

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, EPM provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow-through and customer service.

For more information about EPM visit us online at epm.net or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

