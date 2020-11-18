EPM Experiences Strategic Growth Company-wide

Jason Frazier was named Chief Strategy Officer. Frazier is an award-winning marketer, disruptive strategist, and technologist with more than 20 years of C-Level expertise in marketing, strategy, and technology. Frazier oversees business development, strategic partnerships, performance development, and production growth in wholesale/retail channels as well as EPM+Connect.

Suha Zehl, MBA, CPM was appointed as the Chief Analytics Officer. Zehl brings more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage and real estate industry, and over 34 years of global business and analytics experience. She thrives on leveraging innovation, new technologies, and business intelligence to drive digital transformation and create actionable insights to support the business vision and strategy.

Mark Moloughney (not pictured) will serve as the Chief Technology Officer. Moloughney has more than 20 years of experience developing elite engineering teams that deliver enterprise-class software for a variety of companies. In addition, to driving technology strategy for EPM, Moloughney is charged with growing the engineering the IT team for continued success.

Eric Skates has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer. He has been with the company for five years overseeing a myriad of projects. Under his direction, the company rebranded and launched a new logo harnessing a colorful look & feel, empowering slogan and ambitious company culture. While staying hands-on with these projects, Skates continued to direct all marketing functions for EPM nationwide. Moreover, he continues to help drive the company culture with the EPM Way including 23 behavioral fundamentals that allows the team to align focus to the overall mission, vision and tone for EPM to succeed in the communities they serve.

Kerry Cole was promoted of Chief Wholesale Officer handling a full spectrum of operational business while overseeing the wholesale division. She was previously a Mortgage Loan Originator and has been with EPM for seven years. Additional hires within the Wholesale division include Leora Ruzin, SVP, Wholesale Operations, Paul Ervin, Wholesale Underwriting Manager, Jean Trenner, Wholesale Operations Manager, and Jule Rhode (not pictured) who was recently promoted to Retail Underwriting Manager in order to help support our growing sales staff.

"We are very excited to expand our leadership team and know that the strategic hires will help us to establish and solidify our position as a top 10 lender," said Eddy Perez, CMB, EPM, President & CEO. "As we continue to evolve as an organization and advance within the industry, we realize the significance of both investing and developing talent."

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008 and has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 18 office locations across the nation. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EPM is licensed in 49 states and provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans, as well as a, trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer. For more information about EPM visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554. Equity Prime Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #21116 nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Contact:

Equity Prime Mortgage – NMLS #21116

nmlsconsumeraccess.org

LaDarryl "L.A." Hollingsworth | Promotions Manager

[email protected]

www.epm.net

SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage