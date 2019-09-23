EPM Introduces Groundbreaking Cannabinoid Acid Technology and New Commercial Licensing Platform at CannMed 2019 Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPM, the first global company able to mass produce and supply synthetic and fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules, today announced it is launching a commercial platform that opens its intellectual property portfolio to the healthcare industry for potential licensing partnerships. EPM's intellectual property (IP) and patents cover all major known uses of the cannabinoid stable acids that can be used in the development of potential new treatments along a broad range of therapeutic conditions.

"This marks the start of a new era in medical research as EPM introduces the world's first innovative licensing platform for the use of our fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules," said Reshef Swisa, chief executive officer, EPM. "The work of our world-class research team has enabled us to be the bridge between the promise for therapeutic uses from cannabis and the ability of pharmaceutical companies to utilize stable, consistent molecules that researchers can use to potentially discover new medicines."

There has long been a well-recognized potential for the development of specific molecules from the cannabis plant into medicines to meet a wide range of therapeutic needs. However, several obstacles including lack of stability, variable potency and consistency in naturally occurring molecules derived from the cannabis plant have precluded its use. Under the guidance of the world's foremost cannabinoid scientist, Professor Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D., EPM built a comprehensive research program that removes the barriers to using cannabinoid acids. This has paved the way for EPM's proprietary process, which develops a stable and consistent synthesized version of cannabinoid acid molecules, for use in clinical research.

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D., widely considered the founder of cannabis-focused research, and head of research and chemistry, EPM, said, "This is exciting and unprecedented research. We have taken the unstable molecules of the cannabis plant and synthesized them to provide a stable, consistent basis for researching new therapies across a wide range of medical needs – from CNS disorders to inflammation and many more. In addition, we have provided several delivery mechanisms including tablets, topical applications and others to facilitate several approaches. Our work is a catalyst for the development of potential new therapies from a source long thought to have huge potential."

Through its new development platform, EPM encourages partnerships in which EPM will provide the necessary intellectual property and molecules in order to develop new treatments for different medical conditions. Interested parties pursuing product development may apply for consideration. Upon approval EPM will grant a global exclusive license for a specific condition.

"We are excited to highlight our new preclinical research at the CannMed Conference and launch our new molecule development platform unlocking the potential of cannabinoid acids," Swisa continued. "For the first time ever, pharmaceutical companies will have access to a wide variety of patent protected, stable cannabinoid molecules synthesized to provide stability and consistency for use in developing new medicines, with numerous potential therapeutic applications."

CannMed Presentations

EPM researchers will present a series of new research in auto-immune and inflammatory disorders today at CannMed, the world's leading cannabis-focused research conference:

Monday, Sept. 23 , 8:30 a.m. PDT : The Chemistry Behind Cannabinoid Acid; Professor Raphael Mechoulam , Ph.D., Head of Research for EPM

, : A Novel CBDA Derivative for the Treatment of Diabetes-Induced Obesity Metabolic Abnormalities; Dr. , D.M.D., Ph.D., Head of Metabolic Disorders Research for EPM Monday, Sept. 23 , 5:30 p.m. PDT : The Potential Therapeutic Effects of Cannabinoids Acid in Skin Disorders; Prof. Marc Brown , Ph.D., CChem, FRSC, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of MedPharm Ltd.

