EPM Specialists, Skehana Systems, Partners with Finario to Create a Capital Planning Center of Excellence

DARIEN, Conn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skehana Systems, a global provider of implementation and maintenance services specializing in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions, is partnering with Finario, the first enterprise software solution purpose-built for capital planning, to create a new Capex center of excellence. The partnership will help organizations evolve their "finance stacks," with an emphasis on elevating the efficiency and performance of their capital planning and management functions.

Skehana Systems

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Finario to offer a specialized capital planning capability," said Gary Reck, President & CEO of Skehana Systems. "It's become increasingly clear as we engage customers in the middle market and large enterprises that transforming Capex planning and management is critical to lowering costs and allocating capital to projects that will have the greatest impact on growth and profitability."

"Partnering with Skehana is a great fit for us," said Robert Fitzgerald, SVP of Alliances at Finario. "They have a mastery of the EPM space and recognize the value a dedicated capital planning solution adds to an EPM's more Opex-focused orientation. Finario's project-centric architecture, dynamic project environments and financial intelligence optimize every stage of the capital investment lifecycle — including budgeting, approval workflow, forecasting and post-completion review."

The importance of digitally transforming capital planning and management is profound as companies increasingly need to pivot quickly and make decisions impacting business performance. "Leaders in finance need to know at any given moment the status of their capital projects already started, the amount of capital available and the business and financial impact of all material pending Capex approval decisions," said David Straden, CEO of Finario.

Adds Reck, "Implementing Finario enables companies to implement zero-based budgeting, rolling forecasts and other approaches to modern-day capital management. Identifying the best solution set, and how to implement it flawlessly, is where the rubber meets the road."

"Skehana is thrilled to partner with Finario to bring our customers a world-class solution to formulate, manage and track their critical Capex strategic scenarios," says Jeff Wainwright, Founder and COO at Skehana. "This long missing key EPM component has now arrived."

About Finario

Finario is the first enterprise software solution purpose-built for capital planning. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, its cloud-based solution unifies capital budgeting and project forecasting with approval workflow to deliver financial reporting automation across the investment lifecycle.

About Skehana Systems

Skehana Systems is a global provider of Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) implementation resources, onshore help desk experts, vendor assessments and cloud hosting services. The company has serviced more than 1,000 EPM clients worldwide over the past 20 years and is headquartered in Connecticut with offices in California, New York and Washington DC.

