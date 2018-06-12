EPMD: Back In Business!

UMe honors EPMD's contributions to the art of hip-hop with new two-LP vinyl reissues of the duo's first two seminal albums, 1988's Strictly Business and 1989's Unfinished Business. These classic albums have been unavailable on vinyl for decades, and these reissues mark their long-awaited return to the format in which fans first came to know them. Both albums have also been released in colored-vinyl editions that are available exclusively from the online retailer Urban Legends.

Strictly Business stood out from most of the competition with its funk-flavored, sample-heavy sound, which instantly established EPMD as an influential force in the genre. For instance, the album's title track made prominent use of samples from Eric Clapton's "I Shot the Sheriff," while the classic hit "You Gots to Chill" was one of the first of many to use '80s funk combo Zapp's "More Bounce to the Ounce," which soon became an enduring hip-hop sample source. "You're A Customer" combines pieces of Steve Miller's "Fly Like an Eagle," Kool and the Gang's "Jungle Boogie" and the bass line from ZZ Top's "Cheap Sunglasses." The humorous "Jane," about an ill-fated romantic rendezvous, would inspire no less than five sequels on subsequent albums.

Unfinished Business finds EPMD (short for "Erick and Parrish Making Dollars") honing its grooves while sharpening its lyrical attack on such standout tracks as "So Wat Cha Sayin'," "Total Kaos," "Get the Bozack," "the cautionary "You Had Too Much to Drink" and the self-explanatory "Please Listen to My Demo."

Erick and Parrish would continue to expand their creative horizons on future albums, firmly establishing EPMD as one of hip-hop's most reliable creative forces. To many fans, though, these early albums represent the duo's finest work, and retain their freshness three decades after their creation.

Strictly Business (2LP) Unfinished Business (2LP) A1 - Strictly Business A1 So Wat Cha Sayin' A2 – Because I'm Housin' A2 Total Kaos A3 - So Let The Funk Flow A3 Get The Bozack B1 - You Gots To Chill B1 Jane II B2 - It's My Thing B2 Please Listen To My Demo C1 - You're A Customer B3 It's Time 2 Party C2 - The Steve Martin B4 Who's Booty D1 - Get Off The Bandwagon C1 The Big Payback D2 - D.J. K La Boss C2 Strictly Snappin' Necks D3 - Jane C3 Knick Knack Patty Wack

D1 You Had Too Much To Drink

D2 It Wasn't Me, It Was The Fame

To order the colored vinyl of Strictly Business and Unfinished Business go here: https://UrbanLegends.lnk.to/EPMDStrictlyBusiness2LP

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S "URBAN LEGENDS"

Urban Legends is a multi-platform website that honors the past 30 years of Universal Music Group's (UMG) urban catalog. The label imprint and platform, which came to fruition in late 2017, celebrates the artists and music at the heart and soul of hip-hop, with commentary by noted music writers and the artists themselves.

Nobody forgets the album that changed their life—that one song that defined the moment. Urban Legends remembers and reimagines what it means to be a fan, helping music lovers fall in love with their favorites all over again. We celebrate our icons, our culture, our style, our legacy, our music—and why it matters.

