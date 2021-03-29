EPNS, Decentralized Notification Protocol, Raises $1.41 Million in Seed Funding from Top DeFi Angels and Leaders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proceeds were raised in 2 rounds. Back in December, EPNS raised $750K seed investment with Web 3.0 leaders and crypto funds, including Balaji Srinivasan (former Coinbase CTO, a16z General Partner, and Co-founder of Earn), Kenneth Ng (Ethereum Foundation), Scott Moore (Gitcoin Co-founder), Mariano Conti (former MakerDAO Head of Smart Contracts), and more

EPNS

In the latest round EPNS raised $660K with participation from several VC investors, including Binance Labs, True Ventures, "Mysterio", IOSG, Bixin, Bitscale, LD Capital, Momentum 6 and BR Capital along with prominent industry leaders Sandeep Nailwal (Co-founder, Polygon), Ajit Tripathi (Head of Institutional Business, Aave), Kaito (Founder, Webshake and Bspeak Capital), Pareen (AVP-Marketing, WazirX) and more.

The proceeds will go to accelerate the development of the world's first decentralized notification protocol , allowing services (dApps, platforms, services, smart contracts) to communicate with its users (wallet addresses) in a decentralized way. The Alpha version of EPNS is already live with a public launch of service expected by this year.

Founded in early 2020, the firm believes that given the lack of a decentralized communication layer, users miss out on key events, actions, and other important updates. With EPNS integrated, services (dApps, platforms, smart contracts) can pave the way to interact with users to better inform and alert users across any platform whether it's a mobile app, user crypto wallets or web browsers.

EPNS founder and project lead - Harsh Rajat states: "The extended seed round will help us grow faster, and adds a variety of experience and strategic expertise that will help us build the communication pillar of Ethereum and Web 3.0".

Ethereum Push Notification Service native token called PUSH will be used to govern various core functionalities of the protocol, allowing users to vote on features of the protocol. The public sale of PUSH tokens is expected in April 2021.

Media Contact:

EPNS MEDIA

669.289.9020

[email protected]

SOURCE EPNS