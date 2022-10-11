BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housewares supplier Epoca International, LLC has named Becky Blake as Senior Director of Merchandising.

Epoca International Names Becky Blake as Senior Director of Merchandising

"We are super excited about Becky Blake joining the team. Becky is a vibrant merchant that has over 20 years of success working with suppliers to bring their product assortment to the highest level. Becky has a keen eye for product detail and in-depth understanding of the supply chain. Becky's recent success at Walmart has helped the supplier community raise the bar of its product offerings. Epoca works with renowned media brands and social media influencers to create unique and authentic product offerings. We need savvy merchants like Becky to help these brands and influencers reach their potential in the marketplace with thoughtful product development," Brian Melzer, CEO of Epoca International said. "We will utilize Becky's passion and extensive experience in the housewares industry to aid with Epoca's extensive portfolio of brands to bring new products to life."

Most recently, Blake was a Director of the Baby Category at Walmart. Becky gained experience in several product categories including gadgets, cutlery, home décor, lighting, and baby. During her time at Walmart, Blake was involved in numerous category brand launches, giving her experience around the box.

"I am delighted to bring my leadership and expertise in the Housewares categories to Epoca International. They have an outstanding reputation for bringing innovative and quality products to the market. Being a part of their dynamic and high-performing team will be an honor," says Blake.

"I am confident Becky will be an excellent fit for this position and a strong asset to the fast-paced team," Barbara Pizzella, Executive Vice President of Epoca International LLC said. "I am looking forward to her contributions to several of our product categories, as well as adding strategic direction for our brand partnerships and new launches."

Ms. Blake will be reporting to Barbara Pizzella, Executive Vice President of Epoca International LLC. Blake will be joining the Epoca International team at their headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Epoca International LLC

Epoca International is a designer and distributor of consumer houseware products. Epoca is focused on building strong consumer brands, driving innovation and differentiation within the marketplace. Within the portfolio includes Ecolution Cookware, Primula Beverage Products, Tasty kitchenware, Goodful kitchenware, Cooking Light home goods, and Country Living kitchenware, as well as a variety of private label retailer offerings, which are sold in over 40,000 locations in 18 countries at major retailers and online. Epoca products have been recognized for their forward-thinking, consumer and environmentally-focused design, and have received honors including many Good Design awards from Chicago Athenaeum, a museum of architecture and design, as well as the Red Dot Product Design Awards.

To learn more about the company, please visit www.epoca.com.

Media Contact:

Joshua Melzer

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

561-353-3900

[email protected]

SOURCE Epoca International LLC