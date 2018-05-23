Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware

"Educating our sales force about the products we recommend is essential to helping clients identify the most effective solutions to further their missions," stated CEO Marcus Smiley. "That knowledge—paired with our dedication to probing beyond the 'ask' to uniquely tailor each recommendation—is at the heart of our sales achievement. In essence, these two accolades were inextricably linked."

Achieving Premier partner level enables Epoch Concepts salespeople to confidently and constructively lead customers through the decision-making process. Interested in learning about how Epoch Concepts becoming a premier partner can benefit you? Inquire here: http://www.epochconcepts.com.

About Epoch Concepts

Epoch Concepts LLC, is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing best-of-breed technologies and services to both government and enterprise customers. Over the past year, Epoch's achievements in the federal arena have been confirmed with a series of awards and designations from Arrow Electronics including SAP HANA Specialty Federal Partner Designation, Federal Partner of the Year Award, and Aruba Partner of the Year.

The firm offers a full suite of products as well as pre-staging to ease delivery and implementation. Rather than simply sell products, Epoch works closely with customers to define their technical requirements and goals and then narrow the focus to a precise description and estimate of the enabling infrastructure that will further their mission.

Epoch Concepts is a wholly owned trademark of the company.

