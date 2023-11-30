Epoch Garage+ Launches Its 2023 Open House for Must-See Startups in Taiwan

Garage+

30 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

The Startup Global Program is introducing 35 global startups bringing revolutionary technologies through many diverse markets

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage+, a leading, zero-equity startup incubator supported by the Epoch Foundation, is launching its 2023 Open House in Taipei, Taiwan on December 6th. 35 must-see global startups are exhibiting, offering revolutionary technologies across sectors including AI, enterprise, energy, ESG, healthcare, supply chain, and manufacturing.

The Startup Global Program is a bi-annual program that invites international startups to connect with Taiwan's considerable industrial resources, its local entrepreneurial community, and act as a gateway to explore Asian market opportunities. It is an ideal event for media and investors to discover and meet some of the hottest new companies with emerging ideas and unique developments.

Startups from around the world have a remarkable opportunity awaiting them in Taiwan. Garage+ extends a gracious invitation, offering subsidized air tickets, 8 days of comfortable accommodation, and the chance to connect with top Taiwanese industries through personalized one-on-one meetings. With the participating enterprises including prestigious names like Wistron Corporation, Delta, Quanta, MediaTek, Pegatron, Realtek Semiconductor, China Development Industrial Bank, and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, numerous fruitful matchmaking meetings have been arranged to explore exciting business prospects.

Supported by Taiwan's National Development Council (www.ndc.gov.tw), the Startup Global Program, 2023 Open House event will include companies from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, Canada, the USA, the UK, Netherlands, Estonia, and Israel. Collectively they have received over USD$100 million in investment to date from investors such as Epson, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui Chemical, ABB, Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, and TOYOTA TSUSHO.

Open House Details

Profiles of Breakthrough Global Startups
Clarius Mobile Health - Established in Canada, 2014. Received USD 42M investment. 
A handheld ultrasound company specializing in high-end imaging, coupled with AI for automating acquisitions at the point of care. Received Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Company of the Year for the North America Ultraportable Ultrasound Industry.

SENSYN ROBOTICS, Inc. - Established in Japan, 2015. Received USD 27M investment.
This software company has developed applications that use robotics such as drones to improve the quality of large-scale infrastructure inspections.

Zeroboard Inc. - Established in Japan, 2021. Received USD 19M investment.
Its self-developed 'Zeroboard' is a cloud service for calculating and visualizing GHG emissions, consulting on decarbonization.

Elephantech Inc. - Established in Japan, 2014. Received USD 14.8M investment.
It created an industry milestone by becoming the first company in the world to manufacture PCBs using metal inkjet printing.

High Lander - Established in Israel, 2018. Received USD 14M investment. 
It addresses drone fleet management and Unmanned Traffic Management in UAV markets.

Orangewood Labs - Established in the UK, 2017. Received USD 4.1M investment.
Robots are hard to program and expensive to deploy which we are solving for, so this company is streamlining AI robot creation, which means factory robots today and space robots tomorrow.

Anique, Inc. - Established in Japan, 2019. Received USD 4M investment.
Produces digi-physical anime merchandise, leveraging AI, blockchain and XR. Currently collaborating with more than 50 Japanese anime/manga IPs, and featured in Toyo Keizai's "100 greatest startups".

Innovative Mechatronic Systems - Established in the Netherlands, 2016. Received USD 3.27M investment. 
The developer of the Archimedes Drive, a high-precision toothless gearbox. This patented technology equips applications with enhanced performance, opening new possibilities in automation.

Garage+ Awards & Recognitions

  • "Best Incubator in Taiwan" awarded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2015, 2017~2021.
  • The first incubator attending Computex Taipei since 2015, the world's 2nd largest technology exhibition, organizing 230 startups worldwide and receiving 130,000 visitors.
  • The most recognized Asian incubator for international startups, receiving more than 2,600 applications from 80 countries since 2015.

About Epoch Foundation
Epoch Foundation, founded in 1991 with the mission of facilitating industrial development and economic prosperity, has been representing 20 Taiwan-based blue-chip companies closely allying with the world's top-notch academic institutes like MIT and UC Berkeley. Epoch has been serving as the liaison office to bridge and consolidate the resources between academic and private sectors, with programs focused on three areas: industry and academia's research collaborations, industrial and economic policies, and entrepreneurial talent education.

About Garage+
Garage+ is a zero-equity incubator supported by the Epoch Foundation. In 1998, Epoch initiated an educational program, Epoch School, to cultivate young talents' entrepreneurship. It has generated more than 80 startups. In 2008, Garage+ was founded to support entrepreneurs, focused on early-stage startups in AI, Big Data, IoT, Smart Devices, Healthcare, and Green Tech. Since 2014, more than 555 startups have resided in Garage+, including 284 international startups.

Contact:
Angela Liu
+886228825577
369356@email4pr.com

SOURCE Garage+

