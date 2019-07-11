Epoch Lasers Recognized as a Top 50 U.S. Healthcare Company--its Innovative Laser Offers an Alternative to Addictive Pain Medications

CLEVELAND, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing light can help alleviate chronic pain and give people suffering from soft tissue injuries, inflammation and arthritis an alternative to highly addictive pain medications.

Epoch Lasers introduced an innovative healthcare breakthrough to treat acute and chronic pain: the Epoch-980 Laser and InfraHelios™. The International Forum of Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) recognized Epoch Lasers as a Top 50 Healthcare Company in the United States.

Epoch Lasers provides advanced laser therapy that reduces pain and inflammation. Its healing light technology is designed to treat a range of soft tissue injuries and arthritis in areas including the back, shoulders, knees and hands. Epoch Laser's products use light to initiate healing at the cellular level, Ohneck explains.

"There is a mechanism in the body's cells that responds to certain wavelengths of light," Ohneck says.

The Epoch-980 Laser and InfraHelios™ provide a double mode of action, with the very specific wavelengths of light triggering the body's own healing mechanisms and promoting blood flow through deep warming of the tissue that can provide pain relief and reduce inflammation without medications.

Ohneck has researched and developed lasers for more than 30 years, with experience ranging from ophthalmologic lasers to non-invasive lasers that relieve pain, reduce swelling and heal wounds. Ohneck began his journey to find other ways to treat pain 15 years ago, determined to find an alternative for people to manage chronic pain without filling addictive prescriptions.

"I'm very passionate about trying to solve that problem," Ohneck says.

Meanwhile, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reported in 2017 that Ohio had the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths related to opioids in the country with a death rate of about 40 for every 100,000 people.

"The drugs can have severe side effects—people's lives are at stake, and what we are trying to do is give people hope that there is another safer method to help manage their pain," Ohneck says.

Epoch Lasers partners with world-class suppliers including IVIMEA Lasers, Evolution Med Tech and AEMtec GmbH.

Epoch Lasers is a subsidiary of Laser Therapy Services, an Ohio technology consulting company that specializes in lasers, optics and microelectronic technologies. The Epoch-980 is the fourth generation of a class IV laser therapy device that helps treat inflammation, acute and chronic pain, and arthritis. www.epochlasers.com

