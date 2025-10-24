Epomaker's 11.11 Event: A Celebration of Engagement and Rewards

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As an innovative keyboard brand, Epomaker announces the launch of an exciting interactive event for this year's shopping season, bringing a wealth of experiences and exclusive offers to global users.

This event is designed not only to appreciate users but also to enhance engagement through various interactive activities, further strengthening the brand's connection with its community.

Epomaker 11.11 Event

A Global Simultaneous Event: Interaction and Rewards in Harmony

The Epomaker 11.11 event will take place from October 24, 2025, to November 12, 2025. To ensure global participation, the event will feature interactive activities and special discounts worldwide, offering significant rewards for all users.

Starting on October 24, Epomaker will launch Giveaways and Community Engagement. Participants can complete simple tasks for a chance to win one of 20 prizes. Additionally, limited-edition pre-sale bundles and mystery box discounts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Discord, Epomaker invites users to join the Sound-Test Showcase, sharing their favorite keyboard sounds in a creative, fun celebration.

Main Event: Exclusive Deals and Limited-Time Offers

The event officially starts on November 1 and runs until November 12. During this period, select products, including the Epomaker RT85 and Carbon X series, will be available at discounts of up to 70%.

Fan-Favorite Bundles, featuring the most popular keyboards, switches, and mice, will be offered at the best prices based on user feedback. On November 1, special deals will include exclusive gifts for orders ending in 1, 3, 5, or 7. Users who comment on Epomaker's official YouTube videos will also have a chance to win additional discount coupons.

Special Rewards: Gratitude for Global Users

In appreciation of users, Epomaker offers a Gateron Mechanical Switch Set for $1.99 with orders over $79.99. From Nov 1-7, users get $15 credits on any purchase. From Nov 8-12, enjoy instant discounts of $10-$30 based on order total.

Through a series of engaging activities and exclusive deals, Epomaker hopes to give every user the opportunity to experience the brand's innovative spirit and the warmth of its community during this special moment.

