EPOS and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team Strengthen Global Audio Partnership

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPOS, today announces an extension and expansion of its partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1® Team as Global Audio Partner. The renewal of the existing sponsorship agreement extends our collaboration, which began in 2021, continuing to support on audio and communications with the team's commercial operations.

Building on the existing collaboration, EPOS is expanding its technical partnership with the team. The team now uses EPOS's state-of-the-art COMMAND HME110 C3 headsets at the core of its race operations – in Mission Control at the new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, England. The utilization of the COMMAND HME110 as a part of the technical infrastructure marks a significant next step in the partnership.

Whether it's determining how to react to incoming rain, a red flag, or increased tire degradation: Formula One® is underscored by complex decisions that require simple, streamlined communications. Strategy plays a vital role both on and off the circuit, and EPOS recognizes that races are won or lost through real-time communication.

Mission Control is central to the team's strategy; it is where critical data is collected and analyzed, and strategy recommendations are made and executed. As it operates as the communications hub for multiple channels and teams, working across different locations, time zones, and environments it's essential that noise in Mission Control is managed effectively so that important information is seamlessly relayed.

Built to empower reliable communication in critical situations thanks to distinctive features such as premium speech intelligibility and active noise cancellation, the EPOS COMMAND HME110 C3 headset will empower Aston Martin's race engineers and strategists at Mission Control to act with unparalleled efficiency, clarity, and precision.

The COMMAND series sits within EPOS's range of customized solutions created for Air Traffic Control (ATC) and C3 (command, control, and communication) operations: empowering control and performance for when it matters most. The specially manufactured COMMAND HME110 C3 headsets will ensure the team can maintain real-time, crystal-clear communication and support split-second decision-making.

"We moved the whole team into our new AMR Technology Campus in the spring, and it has been a significant positive change for the entire organization," said Mike Krack, Team Principal for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team. "As well as a new environment, we've been able to invest in new equipment across every department, ranging from large manufacturing capability to the smallest measurement tools. One particular area where we've made considerable improvements is our new Mission Control facility. The opportunity to install EPOS HME110 headsets for every team member has been a great improvement. The microphones on these units are noise-cancelling, which improves the clarity of sound across the working group, and it makes a significant difference to the way we all work. Clarity of sound and clarity of thought is essential in such a high-pressure environment – and using EPOS is providing us with first-class equipment."

EPOS President, Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen comments, "With a unified ambition for unleashing human potential via technology, innovation, and state-of-the-art engineering – our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team is a natural fit. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the team and to continue the work we've been doing to support them on their journey to the top of the grid. Our products are designed for seamless communication even in high-stakes moments and in a sport where each fraction of a second counts, clarity and precision are essential. We're looking forward to seeing the continued success that our products and expanded partnership can deliver to the team."

