Epos Now announces latest food delivery integration

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software and payments technology company, Epos Now have delivered their integration with Deliveroo in their latest software release. Epos Now's 35,000 retail and hospitality customers can now process Deliveroo orders directly into their Epos System, helping merchants to eliminate the clutter of unnecessary devices and processes while enabling more digitally connected consumers.

The direct Deliveroo integration streamlines restaurant and retail operations by automating inbound order processing directly to the kitchen or store for fulfilment. Reporting in the back office is integrated providing merchants with a single view of online and offline transactions. The result for merchants is less complexity which helps to eliminate the potential for costly mistakes combined with greater speed and efficiency of order processing which improves customer satisfaction.

The announcement follows a series of initiatives from Epos Now intended to empower its customers to leverage digital tools and integrations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In November last year, the point of sale specialist released Epos Now Order & Pay, its own fully-contactless mobile ordering platform. This was quickly followed by the release of Epos Now Online, its website builder tool, designed specifically for businesses in the hospitality sector.

Charlie Wright, Epos Now Sales and Marketing Director, said: "From the outset of the pandemic, our responsibility has been to give Epos Now merchants all the tools necessary to reach new and existing customers in the face of severe operating restrictions. Deliveroo is an important part of our suite of integrations designed to ensure business continuity, and we're delighted to be able to make it easier for venues to connect with a leading delivery platform".

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 35,000 retail and hospitality customers across 71 countries harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

