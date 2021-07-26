Epos Now Launches New Regional Warehouse in Madrid, Spain

LONDON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider, supporting over 40,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, announced the opening of a new regional warehouse in Madrid, Spain.

In operation as of this week, this site marks the next phase in Epos Now's growth strategy and will act as a hub for all deliveries to retail and hospitality businesses, operating in the European Union.

The decision to expand to this locale comes at a time where the Spanish economy is expected to experience the biggest GDP rebound of the entire European Union. The complete EPOS solution will offer small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in this region the ability to open new digital revenue streams, connect to a global customer base, and is equipped to provide fiscalisation services.

"The site opening was the next logical step in our international growth strategy," said Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO of Epos Now. Spain is one of the fastest-growing markets for electronic point of sale technology and our regional warehouse, and newly appointed local team, will ensure that small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality industry have access to advanced, affordable cloud POS solutions."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 40,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to compete with giants.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff & customer management as well as supporting businesses transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

