Epos Now Launches Shopify Integration to Simplify Offline and Online Business Management

Having all online and offline sales transactions sync back to a retail store's Epos Now back office makes it easier to spot trends, understand which products are helping grow the business and offers peace of mind that stock reports are accurate.

Below are some key features of the integration:

Simple self-setup wizard

Manage online inventory using current Epos Now stock

Keep data in sync between Epos Now and Shopify

Works with Epos Now Warehouse Application for multi-location sites

Automated integrity checks

Epos Now or Shopify can serve as the master platform

Sync variants using SKU or barcodes to easily manage products with multiple sizes or colors

Shopify customers sync to Epos Now customer base as soon as orders are placed

Shopify tax codes automatically sync through for accurate cross state reporting

Built in troubleshooter

Cloud based syncing

About Epos Now

Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.

Learn more and chat with a point of sale specialist at www.eposnow.com .

Contact:

Patrick Phelan

+1-855-434-3767

patrick.phelan@eposnow.com

SOURCE Epos Now

Related Links

http://www.eposnow.com/

