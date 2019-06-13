Epos Now Launches Shopify Integration to Simplify Offline and Online Business Management
Jun 13, 2019, 17:34 ET
ORLANDO, Florida, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based POS provider Epos Now has announced a new integration with commerce platform Shopify, a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses.
Shopify's integration with Epos Now simplifies the management and synchronization of online and offline products, inventory, customer data and transactions.
Having all online and offline sales transactions sync back to a retail store's Epos Now back office makes it easier to spot trends, understand which products are helping grow the business and offers peace of mind that stock reports are accurate.
Below are some key features of the integration:
- Simple self-setup wizard
- Manage online inventory using current Epos Now stock
- Keep data in sync between Epos Now and Shopify
- Works with Epos Now Warehouse Application for multi-location sites
- Automated integrity checks
- Epos Now or Shopify can serve as the master platform
- Sync variants using SKU or barcodes to easily manage products with multiple sizes or colors
- Shopify customers sync to Epos Now customer base as soon as orders are placed
- Shopify tax codes automatically sync through for accurate cross state reporting
- Built in troubleshooter
- Cloud based syncing
About Epos Now
Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.
Learn more and chat with a point of sale specialist at www.eposnow.com.
Contact:
Patrick Phelan
+1-855-434-3767
patrick.phelan@eposnow.com
SOURCE Epos Now
