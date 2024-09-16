EpositBox Announces IBM Cloud for Financial Services® Validation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpositBox, a Secure Data Storage and Protection Services Company utilizing immutable blockchain technology is excited to announce that the company is now IBM Chief Risk Office Approved and is now officially IBM FS Cloud Validated. This designation is awarded to those ecosystem partners who conform to the IBM FS Cloud architecture and guidance and have been determined to materially implement IBM's strict control requirements. This helps protect even the most sensitive data and AI workloads helping to provide outstanding customer experiences, while managing stringent industry regulations for sensitive data and complex workloads.

Key Facts about EpositBox:

This platform offers a number of distinct advantages:

EpositBox has a distinct advantage of being the world's first Blockchain enabled cloud data security vault which is a cybersecurity game changer featuring Blockchain-Enhanced Security.

Streamlined Risk & Overhead Management and elimination of the risk associated with costly fines and brand damage for non-compliant handling of their Pll/SD without a data breach even happening.

Machine-to-Machine Authentication

Guarding Against Disruptions

Accelerated Transactions & Enhanced Access Management

Immutable Blockchain Integrity utilizing Proactive and Reactive Blockchain Safeguards

Critical Newsworthy facts:

Data is locked in an immutable IBM Blockchain ledger record that cannot be hijacked!

We receive data that is fully obfuscated by the company providing it and encrypted by using a dedicated key. Then this data is over encrypted within the IBM Blockchain, increasing the difficulty and compute time of decrypting stolen data out to 100+ years, beyond its relevant value.

Stealing data from EpositBox requires the threat actor to collaboratively breach the security defenses of the company, EpositBox and IBM Blockchain, increasing the cost and complexity of harvesting stolen data beyond its black-market value.

About EpositBox: EpositBox is a firm dedicated to common data storage and PII threats by reducing and effectively eliminating the theft landscape created by companies storing Personally Identifiable Information and Sensitive Data. This data has increasingly become the target of theft and hostage threats. This service eliminates the need for continuous cycles of patching defensive security activities that typically fail over time due to the advancing computer capabilities of large, well-funded criminal organizations. Howard Kaye, EpositBox President recently was quoted as saying, "This breakthrough truly revolutionizes the PII/SD storage industry. We look forward to bringing it to market."

